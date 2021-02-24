The Lafayette City and Parish councils unanimously approved an ordinance Tuesday that would codify the permitting process for companies to deliver alcohol in the city and parish.

The alcohol delivery ordinance allows employees or contractors of delivery companies with alcohol permits to deliver alcohol as long as they are 21 years old and have a bar card.

Under the ordinance, only beer, wine and sparkling wine can be delivered by third party permit holders from restaurants and bars, and it must be sealed in the manufacturer's container. Also, any alcohol delivery must contain food if it is from a restaurant, under the terms of the ordinance.

The state passed a measure in 2020 that eased Louisiana's alcohol delivery rules, allowing third-party services like UberEats, Waitr and Shipt the ability to deliver beer and wine through contract workers.

That was an update to a 2019 bill that legalized alcohol delivery by businesses like grocery stores, restaurants and liquor stores, but only if they did so with their own employees.

