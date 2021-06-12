Propsals ranging from $500 a year to $77,600 a year to manage day-to-day operations of five new economic development and taxing districts in Lafayette will be considered Monday by the boards of the EDDs.
The districts were created in 2019 by the former Lafayette City-Parish Council, which was replaced in January 2020 with separate city and parish councils. Five City Council members serve as the EDD boards.
The districts were drawn to exclude residences and avoid having to seek approval from voters to collect sales and hotel/motel taxes that are reserved for use in each district to benefit economic development projects within the district where the taxes are collected. The taxes have been collected since July1, 2020.
The Acadiana Planning Commission and Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority submitted proposals to manage the EDDs, with the APC seeking to manage the University Gateway and Trappey EDDs, while the LPTFA is proposing to manage the Downtown Lafayette, Northway and Holy Rosary Institute EDDs.
By far the highest proposal, $77,600 a year, is the ACP's request to manage the University Gateway EDD, which is roughly from Cameron Street to Interstate 10.
The planning commission proposes to handle general board administrative services, including day-to-day operations of the University Gateway EDD, in-house accounting, and preparing agendas, public notices and minutes for board meetings.
Rachel Godeaux, director of community and economic development, said the proposal includes accounting services to set up the books and manage financials for the EDD board. The request for proposals, she said, allowed for the hiring of core professionals such as a CPA.
The proposal covers July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, Godeaux said. At the end of 2022, the University Gateway EDD is expected to have collected about $800,000 in taxes, she said.
If the board wants to use non-administrative services of the planning commission, according to the proposal, the commission would charge extra for those services based on a billable rates schedule that ranges from $175 an hour for CEO Monique Boulet to $40 an hour for an administrative assistant. Those additional services would include planning or development of projects, evaluating proposed projects and facilitating approval of individual projects.
Developers behind Trappey's site want to turn it into riverfront development, 'something we just don't have'
For board administrative services of the Trappey EDD, the planning commission would charge according to the billable rate schedule instead of a flat rate.
The LPTFA's proposals include general board administration baseline fees of $17,500 a year for the Downtown EDD, $12,500 a year for the Northway EDD and $500 a year for the Holy Rosary Institute EDD.
The cost covers day-to-day operations of each EDD, preparing board meeting notices, agendas and minutes; maintain books and records; and assisting with filings. The LPTFA also will facilitate the selection process for core professionals and assist in establishing financial and accounting processes, develop a budget, work with core professionals in establishing a plan for development projects, evaluate projects and provide oversight of the projects on the board's behalf.
The LPTFA may charge additional fees, to be negotiated with the boards and if warranted, for evaluating individual projects, processing approved deals and facilitating and overseeing approved projects.
Monday's EDD board meetings will be held at the Rosa Parks transportation center on Cypress at Jefferson streets downtown. They are open to the public. The schedule includes:
- 4:30 p.m. Downtown Lafayette EDD
- 5 p.m. Holy Rosary Institute EDD
- 5:15 p.m. Northway EDD
- 5:30 p.m. Trappey EDD
- 5:45 p.m. University Gateway EDD
Sales and hotel/motel tax collections from July 2020 through February 2021
- University EDD, approximately $291,000
- Northway EDD, approximately $270,000
- Downtown EDD, approximately $269,000
- Holy Rosary EDD, approximately $14,800
- Trappey EDD, approximately $2,000
(Source: Lafayette Parish School Board sales tax office)