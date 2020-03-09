Lafayette Parish leaders are bracing for the arrival of COVID-19, commonly referred to as the coronavirus, now that it has reached Louisiana.
The region's emergency preparedness team and medical community have long discussed what to do if an infectious disease like this spreads to Acadiana.
"There's a general protocol for any kind of infectious disease that might be in the area," said Craig Stansbury, director of the Lafayette City-Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness. "We did drills and training a few years back for Ebola."
That drill involved first responders, hospital administrators, university leaders, elected officials and members of the emergency preparedness task force responding as though a student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette had contracted the Ebola virus disease. During that simulation, the student was isolated and interviewed to determine how he or she contracted the virus and who he or she had come in contact with so others could be quarantined. The chain of command was tested as people at each agency shared their findings and took necessary action to protect the safety of others at the university and beyond.
Luckily, it was just a drill. No cases of Ebola were confirmed in Louisiana, although leaders braced for the possibility in 2014 when a few people tested positive in other parts of the United States.
That drill could soon be put into practice now that Louisiana has its first presumptive case of the new coronavirus. A Jefferson Parish resident is being treated for COVID-19 in Orleans Parish, state officials said Monday. The patient tested positive, but the case is considered "presumptive" until it is confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
As of Monday afternoon, no one in Acadiana was under investigation for the novel coronavirus, according to Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director for the Louisiana Department of Health.
Stefanski, who is also a member of the Lafayette Parish emergency preparedness task force, is leading the region's response to COVID-19. She has said that the virus will probably be found in Acadiana as testing expands across the state.
Hospitals and other medical facilities are screening patients for the virus based on CDC recommendations that are updated each day. Any suspected cases of the virus would be referred to Stefanski's office and the CDC for testing and confirmation.
UL administrators have had an "ongoing discussion" for weeks about the threat posed by the novel coronavirus, including the possibility of converting classroom lectures to online classes to protect those who study and work at the university.
Eric Maron, a UL spokesman, said Monday that no decisions have been made, although plans have been discussed. He said representatives from across the campus — from academic affairs and food services to housing and facilities — have been discussing the possibilities of "what could happen" should COVID-19 spread to UL.
Administrators at Our Lady of Lourdes and Lafayette General regional medical centers said they have also been discussing COVID-19 for weeks.
Each hospital system, along with the medical clinics that operate within them, have plans in place for isolating any patient suspected of having the novel coronavirus. There are also procedures in place to quarantine any medical professional or bystander who may have been in close proximity to the patient.
Those who believe they might have the novel coronavirus, which has similar symptoms as the flu, should call a healthcare provider instead of visiting a hospital or medical office in person, according to the CDC. Most people can heal at home without seeking medical care unless they have a weakened immune system or other medical conditions.
"The thing we can't emphasize enough is to stay away from everybody else," said Dr. Paul Trisler, an emergency room physician for Lourdes. "If you have minor symptoms — fever, cough, congestion, body aches — and you're not elderly or have other extensive medical conditions, the best thing to do, honestly, is to stay home and let it run its course."
Acadiana Advocate staff writers Ken Stickney and Claire Taylor contributed to this report.