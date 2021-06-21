Public feedback at a series of town hall meetings last week mostly favored abolishing Lafayette Consolidated Government or at least amending the home rule charter so Lafayette residents can elect their own mayor.
But appointing a charter commission to map out a plan to deconsolidate will require a majority vote — at least three out of five — Lafayette City Council and Parish Council members. The Parish Council seems unlikely to vote at this time to appoint a charter commission.
The City Council appointed a seven-person Protect the City Committee, which, since March, has been studying whether the linking of the city and parish governments under LCG in the 1990s has been a good thing for the city.
The group, in a draft report, concluded consolidation has not been good for the city, which lost its own mayor to a combined mayor-president who is elected parish wide. The report also states that consolidation hasn't been good for the parish or other five municipalities who retained their own mayors and councils but are part of LCG because they pay parish taxes.
One of the primary reasons residents speaking at the town hall meetings gave for needing a charter commission is because the largest city in the parish, Lafayette, needs to elect its own mayor who focuses only on the city, like the five smaller cities.
Three of five parish councilmen indicated last week they aren't ready to convene a charter commission.
Parish Council Chairman John Guilbeau, following a town hall meeting June 17, said he believes more time is needed to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the charter. It has only been since January 2020, he said, that changes to the charter from a 2018 vote were implemented, splitting the governing board into separate city and parish councils, and most of that time has been spent reacting to COVID-19.
There are many unanswered questions, Guilbeau said, adding a charter commission might not be needed. He also suggested adding parish representatives to the committee instead of just Lafayette residents.
Parish Councilman Bryan Tabor, at the June 17 town hall meeting, said he agrees Lafayette should elect its own mayor. But he, too, said he feels the move to deconsolidate is being rushed. That was a criticism of the 2018 Fix the Charter push that split the city-parish council.
Something needs to happen, Tabor said, but "it's not going to happen overnight." He stressed that, as a parish councilman, he needs to look out for the parish as a whole.
A third parish councilman, Josh Carlson, indicated at a June 14 town hall meeting that the one comment he consistenly hears from the public is that Lafayette needs its own mayor. Carlson said he thinks a measure to grant Lafayette itw own mayor would be easily approved if it were a stand-alone vote. But the matter is not as simple as that, he said.
A problem he has with appointing a charter commission, Carlson said, is it takes responsibility and accountability away from elected officials.
Individuals on the charter commission are not elected by residents. If a charter commission comes to a decision, such as calling an election to deconsolidate, the councils are required by law to call the election and are unable to change what the charter commission decided should be on that ballot.
Carlson said he wants a committee with parish and unincorporated representatives to prepare a plan to address the problems, without involving a charter commission.