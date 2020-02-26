A date had been set for a public hearing and vote on eliminating a civil service rule that grants severance pay to Lafayette Consolidated Government civil service employees.
Adam Marcantel, civil service director, said the city-parish civil service board will meet at 5:30 p.m. March 18 at 705 W. University Ave. to hear comments from the public and LCG employees on whether the severance pay rule should be deleted. The board is expected to vote after comments are heard. Comments also may be submitted in writing before the meeting, he said.
About 1,300 LCG employees would lose severance pay if the board deletes the rule. Civil service employees receive 80 hours of severance pay in addition to unused sick leave and vacation days employees are paid upon retirement. They'll still receive accrued sick and vacation pay.
The rule change will not apply to police and fire employees.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory, according to City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan, said he will discontinue severance pay to employees who are not in the civil service system.
The issue first came to light with a Jan. 28 report by The Acadiana Advocate about severance payments to four outgoing at-will employees of former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux. In the final days of his term, Robideaux approved 160 hours of unearned pay for the four, a total of about $33,000.
The policy dates back at least to the early 1980s, Marcantel said. That's before the city and parish governments were combined to create LCG in 1996.
Over the past 10 years, more than $900,000 in severance pay has been given to about 470 city and parish retirees.
The Louisiana Constitution adopted in 1974 prohibits government agencies from donating "funds, credit, property or things of value." The Louisiana Attorney General's Office also has opined that severance pay to government employees is unconstitutional.