The Youngsville Sports Complex is expected to get $2.7 million worth of improvements ahead of a substantial expansion as community demand stretches the facility beyond capacity.

Projects currently underway at the existing complex include a new splashpad, four additional beach volleyball courts and four more batting cages. The nearby Foster Park, which the city recently acquired from Lafayette Consolidated Government, will also get new bathrooms, concession stands and a sidewalk linking the two parks.

"What we want to do is really just protect the reasons that make Youngsville a great community to live in," said Mayor Ken Ritter in a phone interview. "And at the top of that list is the Youngsville Sports Complex."

The overwhelming majority of the $2.7 million going toward capital improvements comes from a dedicated 1-cent sales tax Youngsville voters approved in 2011 for parks and recreation. About $200,000 comes from state funds and another $100,000 from a federal grant.

The city's long-term plan is to connect Foster Park and the sports complex not only through a sidewalk, but also through acquisition of private property between the two parks.

Ritter is currently in negotiations to purchase a 46.5-acre property adjacent to the existing 70-acre sports complex. The city council on Thursday unanimously approved acquiring the land through any means necessary to expand the sports complex.

"I feel like it would be irresponsible to continue to approve new development without spending a considerable amount of time on drainage and making sure our utilities can accommodate it," Ritter said. "We're looking at parks and rec through a similar lens to make sure that those kids will have the same experience. This is as important as other pieces of infrastructure that we're responsible for."

Ritter said the property, which is appraised at about $2 million, is currently used for sugarcane farming. It is owned by the same company that donated land for the existing sports complex that opened in 2014.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The need to expand is evident, according to Youngsville Sports Complex Director Tim Robichaux.

Only about 1,500 children are able to play in the city's recreational baseball, softball and T-ball leagues despite an annual demand that hovers around 2,500. Even with the limit, up to three teams practice on a field at once for short timeframes to accommodate everyone. The youngest players don't even use the fields for their games.

"We get so many 3- and 4-year-old teams that we have to play their games on the soccer fields," Robichaux said. "They don't even get to play on the baseball fields."

+40 Home turf: How sports complexes are driving economic growth in Acadiana's smaller cities For W. Pat Bordes II, there was little doubt five years ago that the new stretch of Ambassador Caffery Parkway between Broussard and Youngsvil…

The demand is only expected to grow in the next few years. About 2,800 new homes are currently in development or under construction in Youngsville.

Plans for the expansion are preliminary and will likely involve public input once the land is acquired, Ritter and Robichaux said. They're also hoping to cater to the needs of teams and tournaments that have shown interest in using the facility. Top priorities at this point are to add baseball and soccer fields.

If all goes well, construction could begin in early 2023.

Up first, however, is $2.7 million worth of projects at the established facility. And that means Youngsville should have a new splashpad to cool off in by next summer.