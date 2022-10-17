Lafayette Consolidated Government officials have asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit against attorney Gary McGoffin, who is the attorney for Lafayette City Court.
LCG sued McGoffin individually Aug. 8 alleging he violated the Louisiana Public Records Law by not providing documents LCG requested Nov. 2, 2021, as part of an LCG audit of City Court.
McGoffin asked the court to dismiss the suit because LCG sued the wrong party since McGoffin is not the custodian of public records for City Court.
The lawsuit also is moot because City Court made the documents available on Nov. 16, 2021, but neither City-Parish Attorney Greg Logan nor the auditors reviewed the documents and ignored inquiries about the status of the forensic audit, McGoffin argued.
Lafayette Chief City Court Judge Douglas Saloom, in a statement in August, called the lawsuit "puzzling, disappointing and unnecessary."
The original, hard copies of the requested records were made available to LCG on Nov. 16, Saloom wrote in August. Three attempts were made to deliver the QuickBooks accounts to LCG in digital format and some hard copies, he wrote. The cost of copying all the documents, he said, would cost LCG $1,500 in taxpayer funds.
Frank Neuner Jr., court documents show, filed Friday on behalf of LCG a motion to dismiss with prejudice all claims against McGoffin by LCG, at LCG's cost.
McGoffin is considered a local expert in Louisiana public records law, having sued LCG and other government agencies. He currently represents The Current, an online nonprofit news organization, and The Acadiana Advocate in a public records lawsuit against LCG.
The news groups sued LCG after Mayor-President Josh Guillory, without consent from the City or Parish Council, began charging The Current, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Advertiser $1 per page for public documents available electronically. The fee comes as Guillory and his administration are under scrutiny for questionable multi-million dollar no-bid contracts and potential Home Rule Charter violations, including working two other jobs to boost his income.
Guillory said on a September radio talk show, said if he could he would charge news organizations $100 per page for public documents.
The mayor-president's position is on the fall 2023 ballot along with all City and Parish Council seats.