The Lafayette City Council on Tuesday will try to take control of city-generated money for parks and recreation away from the Parish Council.

Even though city of Lafayette taxpayers pay for most of the department's expenses, the Parish Council controls the department's budget.

"We want the administration to remove all our city dollars from parish parks," Liz Hebert said Monday evening. "It's a city-only millage. It should not be paying for the parish parks. We're simply saying we want to keep our city taxpayers' dollars in our city parks."

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

+2 White Lafayette Parish Councilmen kill attempt to keep rec centers open in Black neighborhoods White members of the Lafayette Parish Council on Tuesday killed an effort by the City Council and lone Black Parish Councilman to keep recreat…

Last week, at a joint meeting, the City Council wanted to introduce an ordinance that would force Mayor-President Josh Guillory to keep open at least until the new fiscal year Nov. 1 four recreation centers in largely Black neighborhoods. The Parish Council could not muster a second to an introductory ordinance that would have allowed residents to speak at the meeting.

That didn't sit well with the City Council, whose residents pay a property tax dedicated to parks and recreation. There is no other dedicated tax from residents parishwide to fund parks and recreation under Lafayette Consolidated Government.

+30 Protesters delay town hall, mayor-president solicits groups to run recreation centers Just a few hours after residents held hostage for more than 20 minutes a town hall meeting with chants of "Save our recs" and "Northside matte…

On Aug. 4 at a special City Council meeting, the City Council is expected to introduce an ordinance sponsored by Hebert and Councilwoman Nanette Cook that would separate city parks and recreation funds from parish funds and put them under control of the City Council.

City Council Chairman Pat Lewis said Monday he supports the ordinance.

A 1.92-mill property tax collected solely in the city of Lafayette generates about $3 million a year for parks and recreation. The language of the proposal that went before voters states that any revenue the tax generates is to be spent in the city of Lafayette.

In Guillory's proposed 2020-21 budget, which is under review by the councils, property owners in the city of Lafayette would contribute $3.09 million a year to parks and recreation compared to only $480,000 that would be supplied by the parish through its general operating fund. The budget for the current fiscal year set the parks and recreation budget at $7.12 million. The proposed 2021-22 budget is $3.57 million.

Until January, the city and parish councils were one governing body. But voters approved a home rule charter amendment splitting the city-parish council into a City Council and a Parish Council that were seated in January. One of the goals of the split was to give city representatives more control over city finances and operations. City residents and representatives have long complained that, under Lafayette Consolidated Government which took effect in 1996, the city of Lafayette financially supports many parish government functions.

The ordinance up for consideration Tuesday would give the City Council control over city-generated money dedicated to parks and recreation in the city of Lafayette.

Guillory announced in July that he was shutting down four recreation centers in north Lafayette and cutting 37 employees to save money. Most of the city's recreation centers are in north Lafayette. Several others in north Lafayette and a few elsewhere in the city would remain open under Guillory's plan. There are no recreation centers outside the city of Lafayette, but there are several parks.

The Lafayette Department of Parks and Recreation also owns and operates Les Vieux Chenes golf course in Youngsville, one of three the department owns. None are targeted for closure.