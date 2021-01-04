For Rachel Ryder Foreman, it started with achy legs.
About two weeks ago, the behavioral health therapist from Lafayette was at work when she noticed the aching in her legs. When she got home, they still hurt and her temperature was 99.5.
"I just knew something was up," she said.
Foreman, 51, took a rapid COVID-19 test at urgent care. It was negative. Her temperature rose to 101. She went home to quarantine and a few days later took another test. She found out Dec. 30 she was positive.
"I have been so unbelievably careful," she said.
Both her husband and son have heart problems, so she had been seeing few clients in person and bringing her own can of disinfectant spray to the store to clean the grocery basket.
"The only place I haven't been really crazy about it," Foreman said, "was at work because we were all being so careful."
She believes a co-worker was exposed first and infected her.
At first, Foreman was in a panic, worried about the safety of her husband and son. A friend and former co-worker, she said, has a 21-year-old son in the hospital on a ventilator battling COVID-19 and another has a 10-year-old granddaughter in intensive care with the virus. A few of her friends died from COVID-19 and others lost parents.
Fortunately, Foreman's family hasn't caught the virus and she has a mild case, with body aches, a scratchy throat and ears, fatigue, and eventually, she lost her ability to taste and smell.
Foreman found herself quarantined in a single room, away from her husband and son, for Christmas. Her daughter and two grandsons wanted to visit, too. Foreman didn't want to miss out but also wanted to keep her family safe.
"I came up with the Saran Wrap idea," she said.
Foreman sealed her doorway with plastic wrap, leaving enough space at the bottom for her family to slide a plate of food to her and for her cats and dogs to pass through.
"It's been an interesting Christmas," Foreman said.