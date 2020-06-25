COVID-19’s impact has altered but not knocked out one of Acadiana’s premier festival events.
Festivals Acadiens et Creoles, scheduled for Oct. 9-11, will move to a largely virtual event this year, organizer Pat Mould confirmed Thursday night.
Mould said concerns included the governor’s extension of Phase 2 in Louisiana’s efforts against the coronavirus and the sudden rise of cases and hospitalizations in Acadiana specifically.
“The scientific community says if we ever get out of the first phase of the virus, we’re destined to have a second wave,” Mould said. “It’s not prudent to put people in the park. We had to come up with a strategy for holding an event and protecting people.”
Mould said he and Barry Ancelet, festival founder, would meet with people associated with Festival International about what worked well for their virtual event in April.
“We’re looking at virtual options right now is what we are doing,” Mould said. That might include several forms of virtual entertainment including archived footage from previous festivals.
The event dates back to 1974 in Blackham Coliseum when a lineup of Cajun and Creole artists performed for visiting French-speaking news media before a packed house. The event drew nearly 12,000 people who celebrated performers like Dennis McGee, Marc Savoy, the Balfa Brothers, Bois-Sec Ardon and Clifton Chenier.
It moved outdoors to Girard Park in 1976 and has never been canceled.
The festivals include food and art. Mould said the hope was that the event would go on as planned in order to support the restaurants, craftsmen, artists and others who’ve suffered financially since the economy closed down in mid-March during Phase 1.
“It’s kind of an historical moment,” Mould said. “Festival has never not been live. But we think we can offer great festival experience still for fans and supporters, those who have grown up with the festival and who have introduced it to their kids and their kids’ kids.”
He said the event was entering “kind of a growth moment for us,” with a new website, and a digital content strategy.
“We will still have some things in the works that will kick us on to the next level for social media content,” he said.
The cancellation was first reported by Dominick Cross on bayouhackpress.com.