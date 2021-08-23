The Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service board that was to consider several controversial cases involving police officers cut short a meeting Monday after a local news reporter objected, saying the Louisiana Open Meetings Law was not followed in posting notices of the meeting.
Shortly after the start of the meeting, which was not on its usual date, a reporter advised the board the meeting notice was not posted on its website as required by Louisiana Revised Statute 42:19.
After a brief recess to research the law, Chairman Paul Mouton of the Lafayette Police Department said the law states the meeting notice "shall" be posted on the board's website. Since it was not, the meeting could not proceed, he said.
The law, however, also states that failure to post the notice on their website "shall not be a violation."
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 15, Mouton said, but a special meeting also may be held because of the number of appeals to be heard.
At Monday's meeting, the board was to hear a citizen complaint alleging a police captain used his status on the police force to intimidate a landlord. The complaint was filed by Michael Lunsford of Citizens for a New Louisiana even though he was not directly involved in the alleged incident.
The board also was to hold a public hearing Monday on the termination of Lafayette Police officer Alex Ritter who was fired in April after the District Attorney's Office filed charges against him for malfeasance in office and simple battery. The incident involved someone who had been arrested.
A second public hearing was to be heard in the case of David Stanley, a former police union president who was suspended after posting two videos on Facebook, which allegedly was a violation of the police department's social media policy. His attorney claims the suspension was retaliation.