Troy Cloutier, current campaign chair and board member at United Way of Acadiana, will act as the interim president and CEO, the organization announced Tuesday.
Margaret Trahan resigned from the position in March after serving at UWA for more than two decades. She will join the Diocese of Lafayette as the stewardship and development director on May 15.
“While Margaret’s shoes will be hard to fill, we look forward to welcoming a new leader,” Scott Domingue, UWA board chair said. “In the meantime, we are happy to announce that Troy Cloutier, current UWA Campaign Chair and Board member, will act as the interim president and CEO as we begin the next chapter of the big book that is United Way of Acadiana.”
Cloutier, who is president CEO at Biz Financial Services, began his affiliation with UWA in 1999 as part of the Loaned Executive Program. He served on the board of United Way for South Louisiana, in Houma, for six years, and has returned as a board member at UWA for a little over a year.
“Troy’s banking background, his network, and his willingness to always dig in made him a natural choice. Not only is he a friend and former classmate, he is one of the kindest people you will ever meet,” Domingue continues.
Cloutier’s appointment will ensure business as usual at UWA until a permanent replacement is found, Domingue said.
“Our goal is to begin interviewing candidates in early June, and have a new president and CEO chosen and ready to start our journey together by the end of the summer,” he said.
Qualified applicants are invited to upload a cover letter and resume outlining their experience by going to the United Way career site at careers.unitedway.org/job/president-and-chief-executive-officer-8.
Applications received by May 30 will receive full consideration.