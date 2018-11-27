The Simcoe Street corridor in Lafayette is poised to receive a major boost with city-parish government preparing to commission a plan for infrastructure upgrades and economic development.

“Simcoe crosses so many districts, it’s an important local road, and it’s got quite a bit a history to it. Unfortunately it’s had quite a bit of development that has just left,” said city-parish planner Neil LeBouef. “We’ve had some vacant parcels, particularly closer to the Pontiac Point area, that have been just devoid of any interest for development for quite a long time.”

The effort won’t ramp up until late spring, after a consulting firm is hired to spearhead community engagement and come up with a set of recommendations, LeBouef said.

There will be as many as a half dozen formal community meetings to present ideas and gather feedback on infrastructure improvements and land use. The meetings will be similar in format — but more numerous — than the three meetings held earlier this year on the University Avenue upgrade plans.

LeBouef said more meetings are necessary because the 2.2-mile Simcoe Street corridor between University Avenue and Pinhook Road is longer than the stretch of University Avenue that was examined earlier this year.

CSRS Inc. is due to deliver a final draft of the University Avenue report in the first week of December, LeBouef said, and later in the month a decision is expected on a federal grant for the first round of projects within that report.

The BUILD grant from the Department of Transportation would go toward new sidewalks, crosswalks and other intersection improvements in the “four corners” area near University Avenue and Cameron Street, not from the western end of the Simcoe Street corridor.

Those projects are estimated to cost about $12 million, LeBouef said.

LeBouef said the Simcoe Street corridor effort will focus mostly on neighborhood commerce, which at present is mostly generated by small grocery stores and restaurants. The manager of one of those outlets, Serina Phung of the Lucky Grocery Store in the 1500 block of east Simcoe, said she doubted the corridor will see any redevelopment.

"It's very slow. We don't have enough to pay the bills," Phung said, describing business at the store. "It's been like this for years."

Asked if she would attend any of the community meetings, Phung replied "if I have time."

LeBouef said the Simcoe Street planning project will cost $550,000, with 80 percent of that coming from a federal grant administered through the Acadiana Planning Commission.