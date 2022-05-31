An annual audit of Lafayette Consolidated Government finances reveals several irregularities, including misappropriation of money by a municipal golf course employee, improper spending of more than $800,000 of dedicated sales tax revenue on non-capital projects and inadequate reporting on federal emergency rental assistance funds.
The annual internal audit for the fiscal year Nov. 1, 2020-Oct. 31, 2021, which was released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office May 25, found a dozen problems that originated in that fiscal year.
By comparison, the audit for 2019-20 revealed only two problems originating that fiscal year.
Auditors with Kolder, Slaven and Company certified public accountants reported an undetermined amount of money was taken by a golf shop attendant at a municipal golf course who manipulated register transactions and did not enter sales in the point-of-sale system. Police questioned the employee in April and arrested the individual, who admitted they misappropriated cash collections over the course of three months.
LCG officials said they will implement additional internal control measures, including requiring management to approve certain register transactions and to review video footage of the register area more frequently.
Auditors also found that about $817,565 in money generated by two sales taxes dedicated by voters to be spent strictly on capital projects and capital expenses was instead spent on noncapital maintenance and operating expenses. The error occurred when a capital related budget line item was amended to include noncapital related expenditures.
The auditors also said LCG improperly:
- Failed to perform subrecipient monitoring on more than $9.57 million in federal Emergency Rental Assistance, including reviewing sufficient documentation to make sure subrecipients comply with requirements and were eligible.
- Failed to report a federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program subaward amendment increasing the original subaward by $15,527 to a total of $4.08 million.
- Wrote off eight loans through its First-Time Home Buyers Program without seeking legal advice or sending the loans to collections when the Louisiana Constitution prohibts public entities from forgiving debt.
- Understated income from a Community Development Block Grant Entitlement Grants Cluster by $209,191 and understated disbursements by $65,500.
- Recorded in the incorrect year $4.2 million in construction project material accrual expenditures.