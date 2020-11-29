Uncertainty has been a hallmark of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but one area that has remained alarmingly stable in the past nine months is the increasing rate of domestic abuse and violence, which advocates warn does not appear to be abating anytime soon.

Faith House Development Director Nicole Cockerham said the domestic violence crisis center has seen a roughly 70% jump in service requests since the pandemic started, compared with the same period in 2019. Faith House is serving about 500 women, children and men in domestic abuse situations per month, through support services, legal services and their shelter, she said.

Faith House serves people in domestic violence situations in Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Lafayette, St. Landry, Rapides and Vermilion parishes, according to its website.

“I tell people that 2020 is the year that changed the face of domestic violence, and you don’t have to look any farther than your backyard to see what it’s done. Most people in the community have no idea the kind of volume that we’re dealing with. ... When people say they’ve had a 70% increase in business that’s usually a joyous thing. This is not joyous,” Cockerham said.

Cockerham said Faith House’s shelter has been full consistently throughout the pandemic; the shelter has 48 beds, and the organization has found safe, alternative housing for another 80 survivors. The group needs to triple its shelter capacity to meet the demand, and Faith House is exploring options to address the space need in the near future, she said.

“The different influences that 2020 has presented have been unlike any other year we’ve ever seen. We’ve been open since 1981, and 2020 has definitely made its mark in history in our shelter,” she said.

Chez Hope Executive Director Cherrise Picard said there’s a range of factors combining to create the volatile cocktail responsible for increased domestic violence across the region. Chez Hope is a family violence crisis center and shelter serving abuse victims in Assumption, Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes, according to its website.

Stress tied to the pandemic and associated job loss, job instability, housing instability and general uncertainty can lead to increased alcohol use, substance abuse and depression, she said. The stress, combined with increased time in the presence of an abuser, creates an environment ripe for more frequent abuse or violence.

Beyond the pandemic, there’s the added anxiety of a busy hurricane season. While many in Chez Hope’s service area were spared severe damage this storm season, the frequency of storms and the need to prepare was enough to fuel stress, anxiety and other negative emotions that stoked domestic violence situations, Picard said.

It’s also important to remember abuse isn’t limited to families or couples experiencing instability, she said. Both partners’ employment may be secure but with both working from home, or a partner working from home while the other does domestic labor, the increased proximity increases the risk of more frequent episodes of abuse and escalating incidents.

“It’s making it easier for the perpetrators to perpetuate the violence. ... The abusers are taking advantage of this time to where they can have more power and control and manipulation,” Picard said.

Roxanne Martin, a domestic violence survivor who works with awareness group VOICES of Acadiana, said the amount of trauma domestic abuse victims experience when feeling trapped can be overwhelming. The pandemic has elevated that trauma because stay-at-home orders and a general sense of risk related to the virus creates the feeling that executing an escape is an insurmountable task, she said.

“We had on the back burner there was a time and place you could escape. You could go to the store, you could get away from your abuser. But once you’re confined to your home, you have no escape,” she said.

Picard said Chez Hope hasn’t seen quite the spike in need Faith House has, but requests for service have increased. She said they’ve seen between a 10% and 15% jump this year compared with last year and are serving roughly 100 people each month in their coverage area. Their shelter — which dropped from seven apartments to four to meet social distancing needs — has been constantly full, she said.

Advocates have also anecdotally relayed that survivors are increasingly requesting assistance filing restraining orders, but firm data was not available, Picard said.

The increased need for service has put an added strain on the organizations at a time when donations are down.

Cockerham estimated donations at Faith House are down 60%. The organization has halted donations of clothing, paper goods, cleaning supplies and other physical items because of concerns about COVID-19 transmission, but monetary donations haven’t kept pace to cover purchases. An increasingly large portion of their budget is supporting these everyday needs for escaping survivors, she said.

It’s been difficult maintaining financial support while being unable to hold traditional fundraisers, Cockerham and Picard said, but the organizations are committed to providing service for every survivor in need.

While additional financial support is needed, the advocates said the most important thing everyone in the community can do is be watchful for signs of domestic violence and abuse among friends, family and neighbors and encourage victims to seek help from local service organizations and law enforcement if they are in danger, or seek help on their behalf, if needed.

Community members should be mindful that domestic violence isn’t always obvious.

“One of our main things is just because you don’t see someone walking around with a broken arm or black eye doesn’t mean they’re not in a domestic violence situation,” Martin said.

Domestic violence and abuse survivors can reach Faith House at (888) 411-1333 and Chez Hope at (337) 828-4200 for 24/7 confidential assistance.