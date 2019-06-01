MORGAN CITY — As authorities prepare to open the Morganza Spillway for only the third time in its 65-year history — and for the second time this decade — experts are warning changing weather patterns could make it a more frequent occurrence.

That’s bad news for residents and property owners along the Atchafalaya River, like Roy Bergeron, who face the prospect of flooding as the Morganza’s gates are opened to relieve pressure on the rain-swollen Mississippi River.

Since the 1960s, Bergeron had operated a variety of businesses from a building he owns on the riverfront in Morgan City. But he had to move his office out of the structure years ago because of flooding and now has an electronics business elsewhere in the city.

Bergeron said flooding on the Atchafalaya used to happen only occasionally. But that’s changed.

“Now it’s happening every year,” he said. “It’s destroying the property. It’s being taken from us.”

Edwin Theriot, executive director of the Institute for Coastal and Water Research at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said changing weather patterns are dumping more rain on areas like the Midwest, which means it's likely this won’t be the last time the Morganza Spillway has to be opened.

"I think you can expect it to happen more often," said Theriot, who spent nearly 30 years working with the Corps of Engineers.

The Mississippi River Valley drains about 41 percent of the country, Maj. Jordon Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said last week, and this has been the wettest period in the eastern U.S. in the past 124 years.

That water rushes down the Mississippi River towards Baton Rouge and New Orleans where it presses against levees built to protect businesses and homes and keep the river high enough for large vessel usage when it's not flooding.

To try to mitigate the flood risks along the Atchafalaya, a barge was sunk last week in Bayou Chene near Morgan City to stop water from wrapping around and flooding communities from the south, some of which have been battling high water since February and March.

This year, the flooding started early due to heavy snow and rainfall to the north.

In March, the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City was above flood stage, which is 6 feet, cresting at 8.29 feet March 15. The river has been on the rise again, reaching 8.41 feet May 28 before dipping slightly in recent days, according to the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

That's expected to worsen when the Corps begins opening gates to the Morganza Control Structure Thursday, sending water from the swollen Mississippi River into the Morganza Spillway and Atchafalaya River to relieve pressure on levees protecting Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Morgan City, officials said, can expect another 1-2 feet of water, possibly enough to challenge the highest crest recorded on the Atchafalaya River, 10.53 feet on May 28, 1973. The flood wall along the river and earthen levees surrounding Morgan City have been heightened and enforced since 1973, they said.

Twice this year the Corps opened the Bonnet Carre Control Structure to relieve pressure on levees protecting New Orleans.

"They open the Morganza when the Bonnet Carre doesn't relieve enough pressure," Theriot sad.

In 2011, the last time the Morganza was opened, water from the Mississippi River came perilously close to topping the levee at New Orleans, Theriot said.

"People didn't realize how close it came," he said. "That's a lot of pressure on those levees."

If relief valves like the Morganza aren't opened in time, disaster can strike.

Last week, the Arkansas River, running high and fast, crashed through a levee, flooding one community, while the Mississippi River topped a levee in northeast Missouri and the Missouri River topped another one in central Missouri, the Associated Press reported.

In the case of the Morganza, if the control structure isn't opened in time, water can flow over the structure, rendering it useless for purposes of control.

Theriot said he feels for people who use land in the Morganza Spillway for camps, farming and cattle grazing, but they know they're in a spillway and are notified every year that the control structure may be opened during high water periods.

"The river only has so many relief valves," he said. "The Corps is using everything they can and watching the water, and they don't do it unless they have to."

State Climatologist Barry Keim with the LSU Department of Geography said areas south of the Morganza structure in 2011 didn't see nearly the amount of flooding as was expected because Louisiana was in a drought.

"The landscape was so parched it soaked that water up," Keim said. "I don’t think we’ll have quite that benefit as we had then."

But unless Louisiana gets some heavy rain soon, and it's not expected to, he said, "We’re creeping closer and closer and closer to that drought."

There's speculation among some scientists that the excessive rainfall and subsequent river flooding are a result of climate change, but they can't be sure at this point, Keim said. The sample size is too small to say with any certainty.

"We’ve had major floods like this in past," he said, in 1927, 1973, 2011, 2016 and 2019. "Is that just dumb luck? I don’t know."

