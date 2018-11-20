The Lafayette City-Parish Council on Tuesday approved a $1.4 million sale of the old federal courthouse site downtown to a development group.
The council last month put off voting on a contract that Mayor-President Joel Robideaux agreed to with the development group, which is a joint venture of Place de Lafayette and Weinsten Nelson Development.
Developers are planning to build 68 residential units and 25,500 square feet of commercial space. They face penalties if they do not break ground by July 1, 2019 or achieve substantial completion by the end of 2020.
The revised contract approved Tuesday was stripped of provisions putting the City of Lafayette on the hook for certain remediation, sewerage and demolition costs. The new contract is structured as a straightforward sale, with developers assuming responsibility for utility improvements and other costs.
The unanimous vote to move the project forward is a victory for Robideaux, who has pushed for commercial redevelopment against the wishes of those who want to use the vacant site for a new state courthouse.
Councilman William Theriot and Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux were absent.
Robideaux has recently tangled with council members over other issues, including property tax proposals pushed by four council members led by Council Chairman Kevin Naquin. Robideaux opposed the tax proposals, which were handily defeated on the Nov. 6 ballot.
The council also pushed back on Robideaux's move toward placing the Lafayette Utilities System under private management. A Nov. 5 resolution formally opposing any third-party agreement prompted NextGen Utility Systems to withdraw its proposal, effectively killing the concept of private management for the time being.