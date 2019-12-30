A rosary service will be held at St. Michael High School for graduate Carley McCord, who died Saturday in a plane crash in Lafayette. She was 30.

The Baton Rouge native was one of five fatalities after a plane en rouge to the Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma crashed.

Two people were also injured.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

+2 Family of Lafayette plane crash survivor: 'Our hearts ache for our friends and the families affected' Stephen "Wade" Berzas, the only survivor of six on board a small plane that crashed in Lafayette over the weekend, remains in critical conditi…

The rosary service will be a the school's gym at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a post by the school. The school is located at 17521 Monitor Ave.

McCord was a sports reporter in New Orleans and the daughter-in-law of LSU football assistant coach Steve Ensminger.

She graduated from Northwestern State in Natchitoches in 2011. She later went to LSU.

To honor Carley McCord, memorial scholarship created that she 'would be so excited about' Carley McCord's family plans to honor the beloved Louisiana sports reporter through a memorial scholarship fund in her name at her alma mater,…

McCord's family plans to honor the beloved Louisiana sports reporter through a memorial scholarship fund in her name at NSU.

McCord's sister Kaleigh McCord-Pederson, who celebrated her 32nd birthday Sunday, said the scholarship's creation was the best way to mark losing her younger sister in a small plane crash in Lafayette a day earlier.