Carley McCord

 From Carley McCord's Instagram

A rosary service will be held at St. Michael High School for graduate Carley McCord, who died Saturday in a plane crash in Lafayette. She was 30.

The Baton Rouge native was one of five fatalities after a plane en rouge to the Peach Bowl between LSU and Oklahoma crashed.

Two people were also injured.

The rosary service will be a the school's gym at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a post by the school. The school is located at 17521 Monitor Ave.

McCord was a sports reporter in New Orleans and the daughter-in-law of LSU football assistant coach Steve Ensminger.

She graduated from Northwestern State in Natchitoches in 2011. She later went to LSU.

McCord's family plans to honor the beloved Louisiana sports reporter through a memorial scholarship fund in her name at NSU.

McCord's sister Kaleigh McCord-Pederson, who celebrated her 32nd birthday Sunday, said the scholarship's creation was the best way to mark losing her younger sister in a small plane crash in Lafayette a day earlier.

