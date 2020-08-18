St. Landry Parish President Bill Fontenot announced Tuesday that he will step down from his position to focus on his health, according to a statement released

Fontenot was diagnosed with a type of skin cancer known as squamous cell carcinoma earlier this year.

The 68-year-old was elected to three consecutive four-year terms as president, beginning in 2012. He was elected to his third term in November and began his paid leave several weeks later.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"After much deliberation, I have decided it best that I step aside," Fontenot said. "This was not an easy decision to make, and it is a decision that I made in conjunction with my family and physicians."

Fontenot said he would officially step down at the end of the day Friday.

"It has been a great run, and I have enjoyed every minute of it," Fontenot said. "Between my work at the Department of Transportation and my time as parish president, I've been blessed with helping the people of Louisiana and, most importantly, the citizens of St. Landry Parish."

Fontenot thanked Chief Financial Officer Amanda Cain and Administrative Coordinator Richard Lucito for running the day-to-day operations of the parish while he has been on medical leave. In executive orders, Fontenot granted authority to Cain to sign all documents on his behalf and for both Cain and Lucito to act as his designee.

"They have worked tirelessly to make sure the parish continues to be served by its government," he said. "They've had the difficult task of keeping the government functioning and keeping the budget balanced during the Coronavirus pandemic, and I can't thank them enough for their efforts."

According to the parish's charter, the parish council will have 30 days to appoint a replacement for Fontenot, and because there are three years left on Fontenot's term, a special election will need to be called.