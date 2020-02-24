A seven-page report on a hydraulic study by the Corps of Engineers and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on the pros and cons of dredging the Vermilion River for flood control is slim on details.
The report's findings were outlined during a Feb. 20 news conference by Congressman Clay Higgins, (R-Lafayette) of Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District, and Mark Wingate, Corps deputy district engineer of New Orleans.
The study, they said, found the $150 million cost to dredge the entire Vermilion River was too high for the benefits, preventing about 175 homes from flooding again.
Higgins and Wingate declined to release the study to reporters at the time, with Higgins saying it was "very complex science."
A news release with a link to the report was posted on Higgins' congressional website dated Feb. 21..
The hydraulic assessment by the Watershed Flood Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette was conducted on behalf of the Corps after requests from Lafayette Parish officials to dredge the Vermilion River in the wake of an August 2016 storm that dropped more than 30 inches of rain on the area in 36 hours, flooding more than 7,000 buildings, mostly homes, in Lafayette, Vermilion, Iberia and St. Martin parishes.
In Lafayette, the river at Surrey Street rose from 6 feet on Aug. 12, 2016, to 17.62 feet on Aug. 15. It took weeks for the river to drop below 10 feet.
Some in the community blame part of the problem on a silted river not allowing rainfall to flow swiftly south to Vermilion Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. The river couldn't handle the massive amount of water and backed up into coulees and buildings. Others believe dredging the river will only move floodwater south faster, flooding Vermilion Parish or will cause salt water from Vermilion Bay to make its way up the river.
The report available at https://clayhiggins.house.gov/media/press-releases/higgins-releases-findings-vermilion-river-hh-analysis contains little more depth than the findings outlined at the press conference.
The 1941 federal guidelines call for the Corps to maintain the Vermilion River at 8 feet deep from Vermilion Bay to the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and at 9 feet deep from the Intracoastal Waterway to Lafayette. The last funded dredging was in 1998. Some residents, including one of Higgins' staffers, measured the river depth at Lafayette after the 2016 flood and found it was only 2-4 feet deep in some spots.
The UL study considered fully dredging the river to the 1941 federal guidelines or dredging just 15 miles in Lafayette Parish, comparing the results with the 2016 rainfall and a smaller, 10-year rainfall that occurred in 2014.
The hydraulic modeling produced one- and two-dimensional findings for a variety of channels, natural and man made, the report states. It included 601 miles of drainage area and the entire length of the river. The report authors note the very slight slope of the Vermilion River, which drops about 1 foot every 10 miles.
The model used 2,148 surveyed river cross sections and more than a half-million points along the river and its tributaries, as well as structures such as the Bayou Fuselier weir and Ruth Canal structure and 12 major bridges.
In a partial dredging scenario, the study showed 1-1.5 million cubic yards of sediment would have to be removed from the river at a cost of about $75 million. It would drop the river by 2-3 inches on average and up to 6 inches in a small section of the river. But it could raise the river by 2-3 inches to the south in Vermilion Parish, the report states. About 100 buildings that flooded would not flood in this scenario.
As indicated by Higgins and Wingate, dredging the entire length of the river to its 1941 authorized depth would take $100-150 million, would require the removal and safe disposal of 4 million cubic yards of sediment and prevent about 250 structures from flooding in another August 2016 event.
The Corps, according to the report, plans to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the state to assist with its Louisiana Watershed Initiative that is looking at flood control from a watershed level. The Region 5 LWI steering committee which includes Lafayette Parish and many Acadiana parishes met last week to begin the process of selecting projects for federal funding.