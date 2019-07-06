It turns out Lafayette Parish voters won't be asked to consider in November a new sales tax to fund drainage improvements after all.
Lafayette City-Parish Councilman Pat Lewis has withdrawn a proposed temporary parish wide sales tax for drainage improvements.
Lewis, in a June 13 email to the council and staff, floated the idea of placing before voters in November a one-quarter cent sales tax that would expire after four or five years.
The idea came in the week following another period of heavy rainfall that flooded homes and businesses, many in Lewis' district which includes downtown Lafayette and unincorporated areas around the city.
The June 6 flood was at least the second since the August 2016 rain event that flooded hundreds of homes across the parish and city.
On June 13, Lewis asked the city-parish legal team to begin drafting an ordinance calling for the Nov. 16 tax election. Council Chairman Jared Bellard announced at a June meeting, per state law, the possibility of a November tax election. The council would have had to approve the measure July 16.
But in a July 2 email, Lewis said he was withdrawing the proposal. He did not provide a reason and did not return a call requesting comment for this story.
Public Works Director Mark Dubroc said Lafayette Consolidated Government is about one-third of the way through a list of deferred drainage maintenance projects started after the August 2016 floods. About another $20 million is needed to complete all projects on the list. But Dubroc said projects on the list are just the top priorities, not all the drainage work that's needed.
Find out more about the projects through the LCG online Dashboard at lafayettela.gov.
Voters in 2017 agreed to transfer $9 million from the balance in a parish public health fund — derived from public health clinic and mosquito taxes — to drainage and rededicate part of the public health tax to drainage in order to address decades-long delayed drainage maintenance projects.
Already on the Oct. 12 ballot is a proposal to transfer $10 million from public libraries to use for drainage, roads and recreation.