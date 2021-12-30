What’s behind Acadiana’s capacity to promote the causes of possible homegrown saints?

“It’s the crawfish,” Lafayette Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel quipped to a fellow bishop who asked him that question this year. But it's much more than that.

Having three active causes for sainthood simultaneously in south Louisiana is rare for the United States, from where few saints have been recognized in the Catholic Church.

The three candidates are the Rev. Verbis Lafleur, a priest who died during service as a chaplain off the coast of The Philippines; Charlene Richard, a 12-year-old Cajun girl who died of leukemia, whose death and offering of suffering to save the souls of others was deemed extraordinary; and Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue, a schoolteacher who brought area Catholics to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Those causes may well make their way to completion in "our lifetimes," said Escalante — perhaps even in 2022.

"Pope Francis is anxious to point out heroic acts of charity and of helping neighbors, and pushing those for sanctification," Escalante said. "He can fast-track it he wants to. These are the kinds of people that he sees as good examples for our day and time."

The cause for Lafleur, born in Ville Platte and reared in Opelousas, earned the approval of U.S. bishops at their semiannual meeting on Zoom in June. Bishops approved the causes for Richard and Pelafigure last month at their second meeting of the year.

“Anyone who goes to heaven is a saint,” Deshotel said in a recent interview. “The church holds up models, people who were extraordinary in virtues and or faith as models of Christian living.”

Such examples of Christian lives, he said, can come no matter the person's vocation or status, male or female.

These three candidates differ markedly from one another — a wartime chaplain and prisoner of war; a child dying in relative anonymity in a Lafayette hospital; and a celibate layperson who evangelized to his small-town, rural community — all represented great blessings to the diocese, as do their individual causes, Deshotel said.

Sainthood is a journey, and the bishop said the three saint causes moved forward have made only a part of that walk. The first is the consultation of the local faithful, which has been in process for years in Acadiana. Deshotel said he took up the mission of the three causes six years ago, when he arrived from Dallas to become bishop in Acadiana, where he grew up. A second portion of the journey is approval from the U.S. Council of Catholic Bishops, which came this year.

Next, he said, the Rev. Don Luis Escalante, a postulator, or advocate for sainthood causes, will conduct interviews, collect documents and will present in Rome the causes for Richard and Pelafigue. Escalante visited the Diocese of Lafayette last weekend to collect some documents and meet with local proponents of Richard's and Pelafigue’s causes.

Deshotel noted that Richard has drawn visitors to her home church and graves for years, even tour buses. “They have been talking her up for a long time,” he said. As a boy in Basile, now part of the diocese, he heard about Richard’s story, which was well-known on the Cajun prairie soon after her death in 1959.

Escalante said other causes for American saints are in process. These include the causes of Brother Joseph Dutton, who assisted Father Damien tending to lepers in Hawaii; the Rev. Emil Joseph Kapaun, a Kansas native, Roman Catholic priest and Army chaplain who died in captivity during the Korean War; and Bishop Fulton Sheen of New York, an Illinois native who grew to national fame mostly from his preaching and work on television and radio.

Deshotel said the Catholic Church does not adore saints in the way that they adore God but ask the intercession of saints in seeking prayerful favors.

"We pray to the saints, ask them, because they are close to God, to intercede for us," he said.

He said he had an old grandmother and aunt and would ask them to “say a prayer for me" when he had an exam.

"They are not idols," he said. "God raises up saints and holy people at particular times in history. God raises them up when we need great witnesses. This might be it."