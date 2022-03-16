ACA.gasprices.030822.88

The price of a gallon of regular gas was $3.99 at RaceTrac on Congress Street Monday, March 7, 2022 Monday, March 7, 2022 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Gas prices are averaging around $4.16 per gallon in Lafayette on Wednesday, but drivers can still find prices well below $3.90, according to GasBuddy. 

Prices at Lafayette pumps are just slightly above the state's average of $4.13 per gallon, AAA reported Wednesday. 

Lafayette prices are up 84 cents from just one month ago. 

As of Wednesday morning, the cheapest drivers in the area will pay for a regular, unleaded gallon of gasoline is about $3.79 per gallon.  

GasBuddy collects information from users and directly from gas stations to display live prices. 

Here are the 5 cheapest places to find gas around Lafayette on Wednesday: 

  • $3.79 per gallon: Chevron at 102 LA-14 W
  • $3.79 per gallon: Texaco at 814 LA-14 W 
  • $3.87 per gallon: Cajun Fire Fuel Stop at 1898 W. Mills Ave. 
  • $3.88 per gallon: Exxon at 100 W. Veterans Memorial Drive
  • $3.88 per gallon: Texaco at 1911 Mills Hwy. 

See the latest from GasBuddy here