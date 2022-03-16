Gas prices are averaging around $4.16 per gallon in Lafayette on Wednesday, but drivers can still find prices well below $3.90, according to GasBuddy.
Prices at Lafayette pumps are just slightly above the state's average of $4.13 per gallon, AAA reported Wednesday.
Lafayette prices are up 84 cents from just one month ago.
As of Wednesday morning, the cheapest drivers in the area will pay for a regular, unleaded gallon of gasoline is about $3.79 per gallon.
GasBuddy collects information from users and directly from gas stations to display live prices.
Here are the 5 cheapest places to find gas around Lafayette on Wednesday:
- $3.79 per gallon: Chevron at 102 LA-14 W
- $3.79 per gallon: Texaco at 814 LA-14 W
- $3.87 per gallon: Cajun Fire Fuel Stop at 1898 W. Mills Ave.
- $3.88 per gallon: Exxon at 100 W. Veterans Memorial Drive
- $3.88 per gallon: Texaco at 1911 Mills Hwy.
