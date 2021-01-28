Six weeks after a roof collapse killed two workers, Cargill announced on Thursday that it is shutting down its salt mine at Avery Island.
The company had planned to quit production “later in 2021,” since its lease expires at the end of the year, according to a statement. The mine has not operated since the Dec. 14 collapse, which remains under federal investigation.
Inspectors discovered at least four serious safety violations following the collapse, according to the Mine Safety Health Administration's online database. The violations pertained to hazardous ground conditions and barricades or warning signs, records show.
The company decided not to reopen since the collapse out of "an abundance of caution," according to spokesman Daniel Sullivan, who said in an email that "we know we can operate safely."
A total of 18 people were working underground at the mine in the early morning of Dec. 14 when the roof collapsed. All but two, 41-year-old Rene Romero and 27-year-old Lance Begnaud, made it out alive. Romero and Begnaud each had less than 30 weeks of total mining experience, according to a preliminary accident report.
The decision to close earlier than expected stemmed from a combination of business factors, including the amount of time it would take to ramp back up to full production, Sullivan said.
"With six weeks now behind us, considering the time to get to back to full production, low demand for road salt due to a soft winter so far, and the time remaining in our lease, we need to focus our time and energy on safely closing the facility," Sullivan said.
About 200 people work at the mine, and Cargill is offering employees "a variety of support services as they are needed," according to a statement. It was not immediately clear if all 200 employees faced immediate termination.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added.