Giving Tuesday found a bountiful response for some participating non-profits in Acadiana.
Ben Broussard, chief of external affairs at Catholic Charities of Acadiana, said the agency was nearing its goal by Tuesday afternoon, with the promise of cashing in on two substantial matching offers.
“We’re trucking along. We are calling all of our friends and telling everybody we have a match to meet,” Broussard said.
Offers of $25,000 matching challenge donations were made by the Pinhook Foundation and the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, Broussard said. He said Catholic Charities was about $10,000 short — $5,000 for each — in total from matching the two challenge donations at about 3 p.m.
“It’s a fun day,” said Broussard, with donors watching the clock — donations end at 11:59:59 — as they submit their donations at https://lafayette.igivecatholic.org/organizations/catholiccharitiesacadiana. Donors could access the link online.
“We’ve got a cause we care about: Providing food and nutrition for people who need it.”
Donations support St. Joseph Diner, Foodnet Food Bank and Diner Mobiles, all of which Catholic Charities operates to feed “food insecure” people in the eight civil parishes of the Diocese of Lafayette.
Broussard said more than 120 people had donated by mid-afternoon.
“We have donations of all shapes and sizes. We are thrilled about the number of donors. The people who have shown up for us are most meaningful to us,” he said.
Elsa Dimitriadis, spokesperson for Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness & Housing, said Tuesday that the agency has taken a different approach to Giving Tuesday. Instead of seeking donations, its staff members are reaching out to thank past donors for their generosity.
“We’ve spent a day on social media thinking about things that make ARCH’s work happen,” she said. Without helpful landlords, concerned citizens, partner agencies and other, ARCH could not do its work of helping those without housing. The staff used Tuesday to tell those important contributors that they appreciate them.
Since the pandemic started more than 18 months ago, Dimitriadis said, ARCH has placed 1,700 people into temporary shelter and 1,000 into permanent shelter. She said ARCH used Tuesday to launch an end-of-year push for funding that will last until the end of December.
“It’s hard to push through the noise on Giving Tuesday, but we had a $3,500 match challenge at the start of the day and we have made that and then some,” she said. The agency has grown in staff — from one to 25 — and in responsibility since the start of the pandemic.
Kacee Schexnayder Thompson of Hospice of Acadiana said that agency was enjoying a robust collection Tuesday, receiving funding needed to meet the growing demand on its services.
“Actually, it is pretty phenomenal,” she said of the day's results. “We usually don’t do a big push; we do what we can. For the last four years, Hospice of Acadiana has done a social media campaign."
This year, anonymous donors offered to match gifts up to a total of $5,000, which came fairly early in the day. She said the goal had been $10,000 but had exceeded $20,000 by late afternoon.
Thompson said the Hospice caseload has increased because of COVID-19 but also because of an aging population, particularly Baby Boomers, the earliest of whom are reaching their mid-70s.
“We live in such a generous community,” she said. “In times like these, we are grateful for resources when we need them.”