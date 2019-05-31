Equipment failure knocked out power Friday afternoon to about 900 Lafayette Utilities System customers, including businesses along a section of Johnston Street near downtown, for about 38 minutes.
Interim LUS Director Jeff Stewart said the outage was caused by equipment failure around 1:11 p.m. Power was restored at about 1:49 p.m.
"The equipment has been isolated and is being repaired," he said in an email. "Our initial assessment is a damaged cable near the substation."
He said he's not aware that anyone was working near the cable and accidentally cut it.
Businesses and residences were without power and traffic signals stopped functioning during the power outage, generally in the area of University Avenue, Johnston Street, Pinhook Road and Garfield Street.