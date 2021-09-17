For Cecile Neil from Chauvin, COVID-19 became an afterthought when Hurricane Ida forced her and her younger brother to sleep in a truck for days.

“I have a respiratory condition, so I always worried about the pandemic, and I was vaccinated months ago,” she said in front of what Ida left of her house. “But now I have so many other issues to solve that I don’t even worry about that too much anymore.”

The virus and the storm plotted against Neil’s family at the same disturbing time. She lost her older brother to COVID-19 six days after she lost her home.

“He was 82, and he was the type of guy who said things like, ‘I don’t need the vaccine, I am strong, the vaccines are poison.’ It was old-school, you know, older school than I am. And he paid for it.”

On the streets of Chauvin, residents are worried about frayed wires, splintered trees, and blue tarps more than coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. At the Ward 7 Citizen’s Club on Highway 56, one of the six areas identified by the Terrebonne Parish consolidated government as a COVID-19 vaccination and testing site for the week, the National Guard was distributing hamburgers and water Thursday morning, not vaccinations.

“People don’t talk about coronavirus here,” said Dirk Guidry, Terrebonne Parish Council councilman for District 8. "They’re more worried about getting their things back together. The virus can’t be a priority in a moment when you don’t have a home.”

Nearly 46,000 homes are still without power in the state, according to Entergy, and the majority of them are in Lafourche and Terrebonne parishes. Lafourche still had more than 18,000 customers in the dark as of Thursday. In Terrebonne, there were more than 9,000 without power.

“We have no power at all,” Neil said.

“And look at that pole,” she added, pointing toward the foundation of her house, which the storm shifted off its piers. “You can tell how my house shifted because of this hurricane. It is a never-ending nightmare.”

Neil and her younger brother are fully vaccinated, but they are in the minority. About 36% of Terrebonne Parish residents have recieved both doses of the vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control data shows. Vaccinations were on the rise before Hurricane Ida made landfall Aug. 29.

“The demand for vaccines was peaking again because of the Delta variant, but then Ida hit us and ruined every effort,” said Sina Ramezani, manager of Wolfes Drug Store, one of the few vaccine providers in Chauvin. “We are still trying to convince people on our Facebook page to get their shot, but COVID isn’t their priority right now.”

COVID hospitalizations have dropped significantly in the region, but officials say they are difficult to track because so many residents were displaced by the storm.

Ochsner St. Anne in Raceland and Chabert Medical Center in Houma will not be fully operational for another three weeks.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Acadiana recovers from fourth COVID surge; test positivity falls below 10% Acadiana seems to be recovering from the fourth and worst surge of the pandemic as the number of newly reported coronavirus cases steadily dec…

Half of the ICU beds in the region 3 health department have been closed since Ida, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s daily coronavirus report, which tracks ICU capacity. That includes Assumption, Lafourche, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes. Terrebonne General Health System, which evacuated all patients in the days after the storm, is operating out of tents in a parking lot.

Ida-related power outages also forced pharmacies to waste hundreds of doses of vaccine across the state. Ramezani said he had to throw away at least 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson and more than 150 doses of Moderna.

“The people who are calling me to ask for the vaccine are the people who already got the first shot, usually,” he said behind the counter of his pharmacy. “We’re in the process of getting more doses, and we’re planning to have a vaccination day next week. We’ll see how it goes.”

A few miles away in Houma, the Municipal Auditorium on Verret Street turned into a vaccination center this week.

“It's hard to say if the vaccination is speeding up again or not after the hurricane,” said Jahel Osornio, a local health worker. More than 100 people came to the auditorium Monday to get vacinated, nearly 40 on Tuesday, more than 30 on Thursday. Because power outages closed pharmacies, sites like this, run by the public health unit, are the only places vaccines are being administered.

“The good news is that we are still seeing people coming here for their first dose,” Osornio added. “At least one-third of them, so far, in our site, which is a big deal.”

Most of them are coming for the second dose, though, explained Osornio. Two of them, Casie Bergeron of Houma and her mom, Catherine Triche from Gray, walked into the empty building together.

“They postponed our second appointment because we evacuated from Houma,” Bergeron said.

Her husband contracted Covid a few days before Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana. “We left Houma in two separate cars, we isolated in two separate rooms in Texas,” she said. “Now he is fine, and I'm getting the second dose. I'm happy we made it.”

In the Houma Municipal Auditorium, the booster shot is available, too. Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new recommendation, the Louisiana Department of Health made third doses available for all of those people whose immune systems are compromised moderately to severely and and who are fully vaccinated with an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

“I am counting the day to take that booster,” said Cecile Neil from Chauvin. The past three weeks deprived her of a house and a brother, but she hasn't lost her sense of humor. She still dreams of moving to New Zealand for her retirement while taking care of her younger brother.

“I spent all my life here, in the bayou, and I would like to move somewhere else after this disaster,” she said. “But for now, here we are. My brother and I, the two of us, against the rest of the world.”