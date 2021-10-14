Former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover called into a radio talk show Thursday morning asking Mayor-President Josh Guillory to tell him and the community why he was fired 10 months after Guillory hired him.
Guillory, who takes calls every Thursday on a KPEL radio show, cited personnel and legal reasons for not offering an explanation, saying he does not have the luxury of going to the news media to say whatever he wants the way that a former employee like Glover can.
"There's got to be a way for the mayor-president to explain to the community and me why I was terminated without any reason," Glover said Thursday.
In a previous interview, Glover said he was called to a meeting Oct. 7 with Guillory and Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter at which time Wingerter fired him without explanation. Guillory, he said, remained silent but shook Glover's hand as he departed.
Glover said he will be "relentless" in pursuing justice for himself over the dismissal. Guillory is counting on residents having short memories as he heads into re-election time, he said.
"He’s counting on the people forgiving him for the injustice he did to me," Glover added.
He vowed to continue challenging Guillory's actions for the next two years until the next election for mayor-president.
Elected in the fall of 2019, Guillory took the oath of office in January 2020, immediately firing Toby Aguillard, who was appointed police chief by former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux. Guillory promoted Scott Morgan to interim chief then conducted two national searches before settling on Glover. Guillory is expected to seek a second four-year term during the fall 2023 election.
The mayor-president, Glover said, is trying to manufacture a reason after-the-fact for firing him, approaching officers and community members with questions about the former chief.
"A lot has been exposed to me," Glover said.
The former chief said he is working on a retort that is "going be devastating for the mayor-president."
Guillory appointed 19-year Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin interim chief. Griffin was a finalist for the job when Guillory selected Glover for the job in December.