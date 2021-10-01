The Catholic bishop of Lake Charles issued two statements this week telling his flock to not attend Masses said by the Rev. Vincent Vadakkedath, who he said had been “illegitimately ministering” in the diocese.

Most Rev. Glen John Provost’s initial memo was released Wednesday. In that statement, he described Vadakkedath as a priest from the Diocese of Kottapuram in India and said, “The faithful of the Diocese of Lake Charles are not to attend Masses celebrated by Reverend Vincent Vadakkedath.” The diocese said Vadakkedath had using social media to invite people in the area to attend his Masses.

The Lake Charles bishop, formerly a longtime pastor in Lafayette, also said Vadakkedath had been “canonically sanctioned with the removal of his faculties to preach and to celebrate public Masses in the Diocese of Lake Charles.” The sanction, the diocese explained Friday, was in connection with Vadakkedath’s “efforts to deceive parishioners about the funding of his retirement.”

The diocese said in its issued statement at midweek that Vadakkedath had been asked for “suitability for ministry” testimony from his ordinary, which would typically be a bishop in his home diocese. Vadakkedath has not presented those credentials to Provost and has not met with the bishop, as requested.

In comments on the diocesan Facebook page, some people who were posting said Vadakkedath was a former pastor at St. Eugene Catholic Church in Cheniere, near the Cameron Parish coast, where he had served more than 10 years, starting in 1994. In 2017, news reports said the Diocese of Lake Charles assigned Vadakkedath to the role of pastor at Our Lady of LaSalette in DeQuincy, effective July of that year.

Those posting on the site said Vadakkedath, said to be in his 70s, had retired due to health reasons, and that he had mostly recently been offering Masses with Provost's permission in coastal Cameron Parish. Comments on the stories on Facebook had been turned off Friday.

Catholics along the coast have been vocal in their opposition to the diocese’s plans to rebuild churches in Cameron Parish following Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020. The diocese’s plan calls for three southern Cameron church parishes — Our Lady Star of the Sea, St. Eugene in Chenier and Sacred Heart of Jesus in Creole — would be combined into one church parish in Sweetlake, St. Patrick’s. The Rev. Jerish George will be the new pastor there.

The new church will be located north of the southern Cameron churches, as much as 45 minutes away. Parishioners in the three southern churches said that’s too far to drive, especially for older parishioners.