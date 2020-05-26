Foster Memorial Park in Youngsville could get a much-needed makeover in the months ahead as city leaders work to lease the property from the Lafayette Parish government.
The 16-acre baseball park is situated on Fourth Street in the heart of the community, but it's a far cry from the Youngsville Sports Complex at the edge of the city.
Foster Park has a few baseball fields with dugouts and bleachers, batting cages, a walking trail and restroom facilities that have fallen into disrepair in recent years.
"I could share pictures with you right now of what the facilities look like," said Youngsville Councilman Jamey Abshire during a May meeting. "I honestly don't let my kids use the facilities there because they're deplorable."
Upkeep at Foster Park has been a sore subject between elected officials in Youngsville and Lafayette for years.
The park is owned by Lafayette Consolidated Government, which has struggled to maintain parks and recreation centers in the city of Lafayette, let alone those in the parish municipalities.
Youngsville, on the other hand, has a 1-cent sales tax dedicated solely to parks and recreation that has been levied since 2013.
Even with support from former Lafayette Mayor-President Joey Durel and former Youngsville Mayor Wilson Viator, the Lafayette City-Parish Council voted down an ordinance in 2013 that would have given ownership of Foster Park to the city of Youngsville.
There has been renewed interest in the idea between Youngsville leaders and the new Lafayette Parish Council.
The Youngsville City Council approved a resolution during its May 14 meeting to lease the park from the parish government.
The Lafayette Parish Council is expected to consider the lease agreement during a June meeting, according to Councilman Josh Carlson, who represents Youngsville residents.
"I'm glad to see that we're starting to get some movement forward," Carlson said during the Youngsville meeting. "You've got my full support, and I'm lobbying my council members for this. I think the majority of them are in support of this."
Youngsville would be required to keep Foster Park as an outdoor recreation space, at least through the duration of the original 50-year lease, which expires in 2025.
City leaders have discussed the possibility of transforming the baseball park into a more passive, downtown green space since the sports complex has updated, state-of-the-art baseball fields.
Major investment won't likely happen immediately as the city determines what impact the coronavirus shutdown will have on its sales tax revenue and annual budget.
"With our economic conditions the way they are right now, it's not going to be my recommendation that we spend any significant amount of money at this facility in the near term until we really learn more about what the economy's doing," said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter during the council meeting. "But we just feel like long term, it'll be a better asset for the citizens of Youngsville as a community park if we manage that ourselves."
A dog park was suggested during the council meeting as an easy, low-cost way to welcome people back to the space before bigger projects begin.
The council also discussed long-term plans of connecting the park to nearby neighborhoods and schools through planned sidewalk projects to make Youngsville more walkable and bikeable.