Representatives of the private company that wants to take over management of Lafayette Utilities System faced City-Parish Council members for the first time Tuesday evening, one day after releasing details of their $1.3 billion proposal.
NextGen Utility Systems, an affiliate of Bernhard Capital Partners, is offering a $140 million lump-sum payment, along with $920 million in annual payments over the course of a 40-year management agreement, in exchange for the rights to the LUS water, wastewater and electric divisions. The annual payments are about equal to what LUS already contributes to City of Lafayette coffers in lieu of taxes.
NextGen is also offering $184 million in debt relief and another $64 million if LUS hits performance benchmarks.
To sweeten the deal, NextGen has promised to slash residential electric prices 10 percent over the first three years of the deal, and to build a new corporate headquarters with 400 jobs in Lafayette.
NextGen executives estimated the reductions would result in annual savings of about $130 on average. To achieve that, NextGen intends to do away with certain vendor contract obligations, including the $900,000 annual fee that LUS pays a contractor to procure power on the market, said NextGen executive Jeff Baudier.
“What we would focus is seeing how much of that activity we could bring back inside of LUS,” Baudier said.
At the same time, NextGen would have no authority to unilaterally set prices, executives said. The Lafayette Public Utilities Authority – the body of councilmembers representing City of Lafayette districts that heard the briefing Tuesday — would retain oversight of NextGen and utility rates.
All LUS employees would retain the same level of pay, benefits and civil service protections, executives said.
Mayor-President Joel Robideaux has been talking with NextGen since last year, when he engaged in private conversations with a variety of private companies about taking over LUS.
Robideaux said Tuesday that an outright sale of LUS assets was never on the table, and that NextGen was the only company interested in another type of transaction.
Entergy Louisiana, meanwhile, said in a statement Tuesday that its representatives would attend the presentation, reiterating its interest in “an opportunity to conduct our own due diligence,” a reference to the months of access to LUS books and facilities that NextGen was granted before making its proposal.
Entergy said it would be happy to participate in a competitive selection process, and that it is “open to any type of dialogue.”
What happens next is unclear. Councilman Bruce Conque noted before the presentation that the proposal is not current a City-Parish Council agenda item, and he cautioned there’s no guarantee it will become one.
While careful to avoid explicitly endorsing the NextGen proposal, Robideaux urged council members to lead a public discussion about it.
“Where it ends up nobody knows. Whether we all like it, nobody knows,” Robideaux said.