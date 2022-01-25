The former interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin was terminated, his lawyer Allison Prejean confirmed Tuesday. The attorney did not offer comments, but along with Lafayette Consolidated Government, confirmed that "Wayne Griffin is no longer employed by LPD or LCG.”

On Tuesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told The Acadiana Advocate that Griffin, who was placed on administrative leave and removed as interim police chief in October following the termination of former chief Glover, is planning to appeal the termination. The two sources also confirmed that Griffin was fired amid the sexual allegations and for lying during the investigation.

Prejean did not respond Tuesday afternoon to multiple requests for comment.

The Current first reported that Griffin had been fired the week of Jan. 10-16. Griffin declined to discuss the details of his termination with The Current on Sunday and said he would meet with his attorney, Allyson Prejean, to release a statement by Tuesday.

Griffin was named interim police chief in early October after former chief Thomas Glover was fired by Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration without explanation.

Two weeks into his tenure, Griffin was placed on administrative leave because of allegations of sexual harassment filed against him. Following the conclusion of an independent investigation, Griffin returned to the rank of sergeant but remained on administrative leave.

"If he is guilty of those sexual harassment allegations, termination is definitely in order," said Marja Broussard, a Lafayette community activist who first brought up sexual harassment charges Griffin during an Oct. 19 City Council meeting. "If the investigation finds him guilty and he prosecuted, I believe it will encourage others to stand up, speak out and report such incidents," she said. "It would be interesting to learn why he was terminated."