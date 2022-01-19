Three pedestrians have been killed on Lafayette roadways in the first three weeks of 2022, including a young mother of four who was hit by a vehicle reportedly while carrying groceries home.

Two of the pedestrian fatalities occurred on state-owned highways, Evangeline Thruway and Carmel Drive; the third on a heavily-traveled city street, Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Northside resident Nureaka Ross asked the City Council on Tuesday why it was prioritizing the purchase of more than $700,000 worth of new golf carts over pedestrian safety. Lafayette, she said, does not have sidewalks or adequate pedestrian crossings at busy intersections, and many roads on the Northside are poorly lit.

Lafayette woman struck by vehicles on Carmel Drive dies from injuries A woman who was struck by two vehicles while walking in Lafayette on Friday night has died from her injuries.

There isn't much Lafayette Consolidated Government can do to improve pedestrian safety on state and federal highways, City Councilman Glenn Lazard said. Significant improvements to Evangeline Thruway, he said, won't be made because the federal and state governments plan on building Interstate 49 through that area.

Saying the city is basically being "held hostage" by the proposed I-49 Lafayette Connector, which hasn't been finalized and is not funded, Lazard said, "We're very limited in what we can do. It's not the city's fault. It's not the police department's fault."

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has two projects in the works that eventually could improve pedestrian safety.

A consultant was issued a notice to proceed Jan. 4 with a Roadway Safety Assessment focusing on the Evangeline Thruway from Willow Street to Interstate 10, Deidra Druilhet, DOTD Acadiana Region public information officer, said Wednesday.

The contract includes observing motor vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the focus area, she said, and identifying alternatives or counter-measures to enhance pedestrian safety.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

One of the problems in that area is pedestrians trying to cross the Thruway where there isn't a signalized crossing, Druilhet said, instead of walking down to Castille Street where there is a signal.

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash on Evangeline Thruway that killed 30-year-old woman A Lafayette man was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that killed an Opelousas woman crossing the Evangeline Thruway.

The consultant must complete the study by July 12 and issue a report. The state, she said, may be able to implement suggested improvements in the interim until the I-49 Connector is built.

Construction of sidewalks along a 1.44-mile stretch of Carmel Drive from Louisiana Avenue to Lake Martin Road is planned, Druilhet said, but bids for construction aren't scheduled until December.

A multi-agency Urban Systems project, it involves the DOTD, LCG and Metropolitan Planning Commission.

In the early morning of Jan. 2, Raven Charles, 30, from Opelousas, was attempting to cross in the 2100 block of Evangeline Thruway when she was struck and killed by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene and was later arrested.

Woman killed in hit and run on Evangeline Thruway Sunday morning, Lafayette police say A woman was killed in a hit and run early Sunday morning on Northwest Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette police say.

Shantel Simpson, 30, of Lafayette, was attempting to walk across the street in the 1200 block of Carmel Drive just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 7 when she was hit by a northbound vehicle. The impact sent her into the southbound lane where she was struck by a second vehicle. Her injuries were fatal.

Around 8 p.m. Jan. 16, Donald Jackson, 57, of Scott, was killed as he was walking northbound in the 2600 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway when he was hit by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. The driver of the vehicle did not stop.