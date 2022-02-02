Lafayette Consolidated Government spent more than $1 million responding in December and January to an underground fire at a Scott landfill.
Are Lafayette city and parish taxpayers going to get their money back?
LCG already incurred about $1.2 million in costs hiring a contractor to contain the fire at the Scott Construction Dump landfill on Gene Pitt Road in Scott, Fire Chief Robert Benoit said Tuesday.
While the the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality permits and oversees the landfill, LCG got involved in late December because of complaints from nearby residents about smoke and emissions from the fire and the lack of action by the state.
"Our administration talked to the DEQ about their response time," LCG Public Works Director Chad Nepveaux said Wednesday. "They had a month and nothing was happening."
A Scott Construction Dump landfill employee on Dec. 2 reported smoke rising from cracks in the ground. The company, years ago and with LDEQ permission, used shredded tires to shore up a levee and a holding cell. Several times since, the tires have smoldered or caught fire.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory declared a state of emergency Christmas Eve, activating an as-needed excavation contractor to cover the cracks with dirt as a temporary fix, Nepveaux said.
The Lafayette City and Parish Councils on Tuesday introduced a joint ordinance transferring $1 million in prior year fund balance to the public works department to cover the costs already incurred.
The administration, Nepveaux said, has an agreement with LDEQ to get reimbursed.
LDEQ Press Secretary Gregory Langley said Wednesday the department will do all it can to help Lafayette recover its money.
"LDEQ will take appropriate measures to recover all funds expended," Langley added.
Asked if the owners of the landfill are providing any money, Langley said it is "under discussion."
An attorney for the owners of the Scott Construction Landfill, Mary Baudie Bundrick and Colt, which provided the tires, said in a Dec. 7 letter to LDEQ they don't have the money to address the problem and will require financial assistance.
The department on Jan 7, in order to determine if the company is financially able to comply with an administrative order issued in December, requested financial documents from Scott Construction Landfill, including the owners, partners and major shareholders, along with the ownership interest of each, documents show.
The Louisiana Secretary of State online database lists only Karlen Short as officer, president and director of the landfill.
Documents on file with the LDEQ show Mary Bundrick was or may still be involved with the company. She and Short are listed with the Louisiana Secretary of State as officers in Progressive Construction and Demolishing of Broussard.
Bundrick also is listed with the state as president, executive vice president and secretary of Blockbusters Enterprises No. 80 of Broussard. Karlen is listed as the compay's agent.
DEQ monitoring air quality near underground tire fire at Scott landfill while awaiting permanent fix
The landfill began operating around 1986-87 as a borrow pit used for constructing an interstate. Charles Bundrick was the owner. LDEQ ordered an upgrade in 1994, documents show. At least part of the company changed hands around July 2012. In November of 2012, LDEQ issued a standard solid waste permit and granted permission to use tire chips for levees and waste disposal cells. The owners then decided to stop operating and shut down the landfill, which has not received waste since 2012. A final closure plan for the landfill has not been completed.
Benoit said the work LCG conducted at the landfill temporarily solved the problem. It's LDEQ's responsibility, he said, to find a permanent solution.
The fire is out, Langley with LDEQ, said Wednesday.
The latest air monitoring showed no volatile or dangerous emissions, Benoit said.
LDEQ, Langley said, quit monitoring the air around the lanfill since the fire was extinguished.
As for a permanent solution to prevent the fire from reigniting, Langley said LDEQ "believes the dirt cover will prevent any recurrence of the fire at the site."
Nepveaux said the rubber tires may continue to smolder underground. The true fix, digging up the tire chips, he said, would cost about $6 million.