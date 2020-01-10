Saturday’s 10 a.m. ceremony opening the Cause for Canonization for two candidates — a third will be introduced, too — marks the first time the century-old Diocese of Lafayette has offered to the Catholic Church the lives of local people for sainthood.
Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel will offer the names of Charlene Richard, an Acadia Parish child who died in 1959, and Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue, a teacher from Arnaudville who died in 1977, as possible saints. The cause of Rev. J. Verbis Lafleur, a local priest who died as a World War II prisoner, will be offered formally later.
Lafleur’s cause must be approved by the Archdiocese of the Military — he was a lieutenant in World War II when he died in 1944 — and by a diocese in the Philippines, where he died when the prisoner-of-war ship on which he was traveling sank. Deshotel said he expects those canonical matters will be resolved soon.
“They represent three areas of Christian sanctity,” Deshotel said of the candidates in a Friday interview. Richard died at 12 while suffering from acute leukemia while offering prayers for others. Pelafigue died at 89 after dedicating his life to leading others to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Lafleur, an associate pastor at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, volunteered as an Army chaplain in 1941 and gave his life and energies to protecting soldiers and later POWs.
The diocese learned Friday that if Richard is canonized, she may become the youngest saint, while Lafleur’s canonization may be for his “offer of the life,” an unusual course to canonization for which he may be the first whose cause is approved.
Saturday's ceremony will take place in the 176-seat Immaculata Chapel at the Diocesan offices on Carmel Drive. Among those attending will be Don Luis Fernando Escalante, the postulator from Rome, who will present the plea for beatification or canonization. He has been in Lafayette since Tuesday and has met with organized proponents for sainthood for the local candidates.
The bishop said although the candidates have been dead for decades, their cases for sainthood are not necessarily overdue.
“The church, of course, is 2,000 years old in terms of history and saints have been declared to be saints sometimes hundreds of years after death,” he said. The church, he said, can name saints to “answer the needs of the day and time in which they are declared to be saints.”
Thus, the Catholic Church has approved saints at a more frequent pace and from more diverse places — other than western Europe — during the tenures of Popes John Paul II, Benedict XVI and Francis. Causes for sainthood from Africa, Asia and North America have become more frequent, which has emphasized the “universality of the church,” Deshotel said.
The bishop said Saturday’s ceremony marks only the official opening of the process, not a conclusion. He said determining the cause for sainthood involves investigations of the evidence and interviews of people who knew the candidates. Canon lawyers will be involved. There is no set timeline.
To that end, he said, local organizations who have proposed and promoted the cause of sainthood for Richard, Pelafigue and Lafluer have been helpful resources.
“They are very important to the cause,” he said. They provide information and resources and provide evidence that the candidates have a following and inspired devotion, aiding in religious fervor.
He said he knew shortly after he became bishop that these local candidates merited attention. Deshotel, born in Acadiana, was familiar with Richard’s life from his own childhood and was familiar, too, with Lefleur’s life. He said he met with groups from Arnaudville who provided him with much information about Pelafigue. But Deshotel said he had a responsibility to research the candidates before beginning the formal process.
He said he has never participated in the process of canonization and is relying for guidance on church officials who are steeped in that experience.
“As Christians, we are all called to be saints,” he said. “The church declares saints to hold them up as models or examples of Christian living. They show how to do Christian living.
“A lot of times, we think saints have a special heads up on Christian living. The saints were humans like us, with the same challenges, the same problems, the same baggage we all have. But they were faithful to the end: a girl giving heroic witness, a young man displaying heroism in war, an elderly person who realizes that his life is not over, that he can do God’s work in teaching children.”