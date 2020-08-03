There's an effort underway by Acadiana residents to save the Lafayette Science Museum, which is in danger of closing at the end of the year because of proposed budget cuts.

Blake Lagneaux, who served as exhibits curator of the museum for three years, started the Save Our Museum Facebook page late Friday night. More than 1,000 people liked the page over the weekend.

"For the size and the city that we're in, it's really a world-class museum," Lagneaux said. "People would walk in and be completely blown away by what they'd see. We really just have this jewel in the middle of downtown, and it would be a shame for that to go away."

Save Our Museum aims to defend the museum with a unified voice, allowing citizens to share the far-reaching impact the museum has had on individuals, families, educational facilities and other organizations.

It will also ensure the Science Museum's plight doesn't get lost in the whirlwind of news stories that have consumed 2020.

"People have their owns lives going on, and they're trying to figure out how to get kids back to school and everything else," Lagneaux said. "What I didn't want to happen was for people who loved the museum to look up in a few months and say, 'Hey, what happened to the museum?' There are lots of, granted, very worthy causes right now, but I didn't want that unawareness to mark the end of the museum."

Lafayette Consolidated Government's proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year slashes the museum's funding by 80% — from over $1.1 million to just $271,000.

The proposed personnel budget would be enough for just one position, and the proposed utilities budget would cover just one month's worth of expenses, according to those familiar with the museum's budget.

In addition to the Facebook effort, there's also an online petition called Open up the Lafayette Science Museum by Lisa Richard on change.org that's gathered more than 3,000 signatures.

The Lafayette Science Museum doesn't just house a planetarium, virtual reality labs and flashy hands-on exhibits. It also houses federal collections that are hard to come by, along with University of Louisiana at Lafayette geology artifacts.

"It's a thriving, day-to-day side of the scientific community in Lafayette, which is large and important and shouldn't be taken lightly when these kinds of budget decisions are made," Lagneaux said. "One of the fears of this group is that if this process ends in a budget shortfall and the city loses the museum, those collections and archives are gone forever. You don't just get those back. They'd be housed somewhere else, and that would be devastating for the work that's been done over the last 50 years."

The museum's existence is owed to a women's organization known as Les Deux Douzaines.

Its members opened the museum, formerly known as the Lafayette Natural History Museum and Planetarium, in 1969 near Girard Park. In 2002, the museum moved to its downtown location at the corner of Jefferson and Congress streets.

Just as the museum was founded by activists, Lagneaux hopes it can be saved by activists.

"We're just a group of concerned citizens," Lagneaux said. "We don't speak for the museum, but we speak from our hearts on behalf of the museum. We understand it's a process, and we don't want to be antagonistic about it."

Members of Save Our Museum will attend a joint Lafayette City-Parish Council budget hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday at city hall to comment on the proposed cuts. They also plan to attend and comment during the joint public hearing for citizen input at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18.

"Mayor-President Josh Guillory offered a suggestion of a budget to the councils," Lagneaux said. "The way we see it is that starts a conversation with the councils, and we just want to be part of that conversation. The councils represent us, and they're supposed to act on behalf of the people, and that's who we are. Before they act, we want them to listen to us."

Learn more about Save Our Museum at facebook.com/SaveLSM.