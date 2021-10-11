Lafayette Police have released the name of the victim of an Oct. 8 fatal shooting at a Lafayette car wash.
Keyon Alex, 30, was identified Monday by Senior Corporal Bridgette Dugas, Lafayette Police public information officer, as the victim of the shooting at a car wash at the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Cajundome Boulevard.
Police found Alex deceased after responding to a report of gunshots at the car wash around 2 p.m. Oct. 8. No other victims were reported.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.