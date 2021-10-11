ACA.ACA.carwashfatal.01.101221

Police console and speak to people on scene as they investigate a fatal shooting Friday, October 8, 2021, at a car wash at the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Cajundome Boulevard in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Lafayette Police have released the name of the victim of an Oct. 8 fatal shooting at a Lafayette car wash.

Keyon Alex, 30, was identified Monday by Senior Corporal Bridgette Dugas, Lafayette Police public information officer, as the victim of the shooting at a car wash at the intersection of Eraste Landry Road and Cajundome Boulevard.

Police found Alex deceased after responding to a report of gunshots at the car wash around 2 p.m. Oct. 8. No other victims were reported.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Email Claire Taylor at ctaylor@theadvocate.com.

