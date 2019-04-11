Bishop John Glen Provost, of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lake Charles, on Thursday released the diocese's list of clergy against whom credible accusations of sexual misconduct with a minor have been made.
Before 1980, the Lake Charles parishes were part of the Lafayette Diocese, Provost said, and the list includes several clergy members who previously served in the Lafayette Diocese.
The Diocese of Lafayette, the last in Louisiana to release a list of accused clergy members, is scheduled to release its list Friday.
Gerard Smit, Charles Soileau, Vallerie Pullman and Richard Chachere all served in the Lafayette Diocese and were named by the Diocese of Lake Charles as having been credibly accused of sexual misconduct with one or more minors.
Smit was with the Diocese of Lafayette beginning in 1958 and then with the Diocese of Lake Charles in 1980.
A complaint against Smit was filed with Louisiana State Police in 2015. He was accused of sexually abusing girls between 1965 and 1970 at St. Ann in Youngsville. Smit was sentenced to a life of prayer and penance in 2013 after the bishop received a complaint in regarding sexual abuse of girls at Our Lady Queen of Heaven in Cankton. He is residing in Pennsylvania.
Soileau, who served in New Iberia and Erath before moving to the Lake Charles Diocese, was accused in 1995 of misconduct that allegedly took place in Houston and Vinton, Louisiana. He died in 2011.
Pullman, who served in Carencro and Scott, is accused of repeatedly abusing an altar boy over several years starting in 1972. A civil lawsuit was settled in the late 2000s.
Chachere was accused of sexual misconduct with one minor at Our Lady Queen of Heaven School in Lake Charles, which was under the Diocese of Lafayette in 1964 when the incident is said to have occurred. He is now deceased.
Juan Alers
Born: 1943
Position: Diocesan priest
Ordained: 1969 for the Archdiocese of San Juan in Puerto Rico
First Affiliated with the Diocese of Lake Charles: 1987
Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Help of Christians, Jennings; Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus, Oakdale; Chaplain, Torrance County Detention Center, New Mexico
Accusation: Sexual misconduct with minors.
Location of Misconduct: Puerto Rico
Date of Misconduct: 1980-1985
Date Allegations Received: 1997
Number of Victims: More than one
Response from the Diocese: Removed from Ministry in 2002
Current Status: Deceased (2011)
Mark Broussard
Position: Diocesan Priest
Born: 1956
Ordained: 1986 for the Diocese of Lake Charles
Assignments in the Diocese: Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; In residence, Saint Henry, Lake Charles; Chaplain, Memorial Hospital, Lake Charles; Pastor, Saint Eugene, Grand Chenier
Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with Minors.
Locations of Misconduct: Our Lady Help of Christians, Jennings; Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; Saint Henry, Lake Charles
Date of Misconduct: 1980-1991
Date Allegations received: 1994; 2009
Number of Victims: More than one
Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Removal from Ministry in 1994
Current Status: Laicized (defrocked) in 2013; Incarcerated in 2016
Gerard (Gerald) Smit
Position: Diocesan Priest
Date of Birth: 1924
Date of Ordination: 1950 for the Diocese of Nijmejen, Holland; First Affiliated with the Diocese of Lafayette beginning in 1958 and then with the Diocese of Lake Charles in 1980.
Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles (and Lafayette): Parochial Vicar, Saint Joseph, Iota; Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; Parochial Vicar, Saint Ann, Youngsville; Temporary Administrator, Our Lady of the Assumption, Bosco; Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Chataignier; Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles; Administrator, Saint John Berchman, Cankton; Pastor, Saint John Berchman, Cankton; Pastor, Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur; Pastor, Saint Raphael, Iowa
Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with Minors.
Locations of Misconduct: Youngsville; Cankton
Date of Misconduct: 1950s, 1960s
Date Allegations received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 2002; 2010
Number of Victims: More than one
Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Prohibited from all ministry and presenting himself as a priest in 2002. Since Misconduct took place in the Diocese of Lafayette, investigation turned over to the
Diocese of Lafayette in 2002.
Current Status: Sentenced to a Life of Prayer and Penance in 2013, and residing in Pennsylvania
Charles Soileau
Diocesan Priest
Date of Birth: 1928
Date of Ordination: 1957 for the Diocese of Lafayette
First Affiliated with the Diocese of Lake Charles: 1980
Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles (and Lafayette): Parochial Vicar, Saint Peter, New Iberia; Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Lourdes, Erath; Pastor, Saint Eugene, Grand Chenier; Pastor, Our Lady of the Lake, Lake Arthur; Pastor, Saint Anthony, Eunice; Pastor, Sacred Heart, Oakdale; Pastor, Saint Lawrence, Hathaway; Pastor, Saint Joseph, Vinton
Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with a Minor
Locations of Misconduct: Houston, Texas; Vinton, Louisiana
Date of Misconduct: 1995
Date Allegation received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 1999
Number of Victims: One
Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Removed from Ministry in 1999
Current Status: Deceased (2011)
The following clerics and religious who were serving in the Diocese of Lake Charles at the time of the allegation and the diocese was notified of the accusation. The investigation and final disposition
of the allegation was the responsibility of the religious order or diocese.
Kerry Guillory
Conventual Friars (Franciscans)
Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: Pastoral Assistant, Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with Minors.
Location of Misconduct: Jennings
Date of Misconduct: 1983
Date Allegations received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 1986; 2015
Number of Victims: More than one
Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Prohibited from ministry in the Diocese of Lake Charles in 1986. The case was then referred to the Conventual Franciscan Province on Our Lady of Consolation, Mount St. Francis, Indiana.
Current Status: Prohibited from Ministry. Refer to the Conventual Franciscan Province of Our Lady of Consolation, Mount St. Francis, Indiana for more information.
Brennan Harris
Conventual Friar (Franciscans)
Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: Principal of Saint Maria Goretti High School, Lake Arthur
Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with Minors.
Locations of Misconduct: Lake Arthur, Louisiana; Port Arthur, Texas
Date of Misconduct: 1983-1987
Date Allegations received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 1991; 1995
Number of Victims: More than one
Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Since he had left the Diocese of Lake Charles before the allegations were received, the Conventual Friars Province of Our Lady of Consolation were informed of the accusations.
Current Status: Deceased (1993). Refer to the Conventual Franciscan Province of Our Lady of Consolation, Mount St. Francis, Indiana for more information.
Gregory Mosca
Olivetan Benedictines
Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: Pastor, Saint Henry, Lake Charles
Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with Minors.
Locations of Misconduct: Saint Henry, Lake Charles; Houston, Texas
Date of Misconduct: 1980-1982
Date Allegations received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 1986; 1993
Number of Victims: More than one
Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Removed from Ministry in 1986.
Current Status: Deceased (2018). Refer to the Olivetan Benedictines of the Abbey of Santa Maria di Monte Oliveto Maggiore, Italy for more information.
Simon Palathingal
Religious Congregation of the Salesians, Bangalore Province
Date of Birth: 1942
Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles
Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with Minors.
Location of Misconduct: Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Lake Charles
Date of Misconduct: 2000
Date Allegations was received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 2000; 2002
Number of Victims: More than one
Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Prohibited from performing ministry in the Diocese of Lake Charles. Informed the Salesian Provincial of the Accusation in 2001.
Current Status: Incarcerated in Wisconsin (2004). Refer to the Salesian Province, Bangalore Province in India for more information.
Valerie Pullman
Diocese of Lafayette
Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: In Residence, Immaculate Heart of Mary, Lake Charles
Accusation: Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.
Location of Misconduct: Immaculate Heart of Mary, Lake Charles
Date of Misconduct: 1987
Date Allegation received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 1999
Number of Victims: One
Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: Returned to the Diocese of Lafayette in 1987 before the accusation was received.
Current Status: Deceased (2017). Refer to the Diocese of Lafayette for more information.
Cleric who served in the area before Lake Charles became a diocese, and against whom the Diocese of Lake Charles received an accusation:
Richard Chachere
Diocesan Priest of the Diocese of Lafayette
Assignments in the Lake Charles Area: Parochial Vicar, Our Lady Queen of Heaven
Accusation: Sexual Misconduct of a minor.
Location of Misconduct: Our Lady Queen of Heaven School
Date of Misconduct: 1964
Date Allegation received by the Diocese of Lake Charles: 2009
Number of Victims: One
Response from the Diocese of Lake Charles: The Diocese of Lake Charles referred the case to the Diocese of Lafayette.
Current Status: Deceased. Refer to the Diocese of Lafayette for more information.
Religious who served in the Diocese of Lake Charles, who appear on other lists of known perpetrators, and for whom the Diocese of Lake Charles has no knowledge of an accusation of misconduct:
Austin Park
Jesuits US Central and Southern Province
Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: In Residence, Saint Philip Neri, Kinder
Current Status: Deceased (2013). Refer to the Jesuits US Central and Southern Province for more information. (Published December 2018)
Louis Perrault
Holy Ghost Fathers
Assignments in the Diocese of Lake Charles: Pastor, Sacred Heart of Jesus, Lake Charles
Current Status: Deceased. Refer to the Diocese of San Bernardino in California for more information. (Published October 2018). Refer to the Congregation of the Holy Spirit Province of the United States for more information.