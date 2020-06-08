The Iberia Parish District Attorney’s Office is dropping a capital murder charge against Roy Verret, who has been jailed for more than three years because of DNA evidence that prosecutors now acknowledge was probably botched.

The blood of the victim, Howard Poche, was believed to have been found on Verret’s washing machine. But DNA experts who reviewed the evidence for the defense testified on Friday that the washing machine sample appeared to have been switched with one taken from a bloody knife at Poche’s house in Jeanerette.

The mix up likely occurred during the DNA extraction process at the Acadiana Crime Lab, District Attorney Bo Duhe’s office said in a release Monday.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Acadiana Crime Lab chemist who conducted the extraction, Winnie Kurowski, testified that she noticed a potential error when the initial results came back in 2017, prompting her to conduct another test that came back with different results. But she did not disclose the discrepancy in a written report until January of this year, nearly three years later.

DNA swabs in Jeanerette murder case may have been swapped, casting doubt over results Roy Verret’s arrest in the murder of an elderly Jeanerette man in late 2016 hinged on a damning piece of DNA evidence: the victim’s blood was …

Duhe’s office “relied on the reports of the Acadiana Crime Lab with regard to the DNA analysis on the voluminous items of evidence submitted for forensic analysis in this case,” the release states.

Kurowski did not return a call Monday afternoon.

Verret was released Monday, according to his lawyer, Stephen Singer. Duhe's office noted that Verret could be charged again if new evidence emerges.

Two other people are facing charges in the case. One is a woman who lived with Verret at the time, Michele King, who police discovered cleaning up blood at the 75-year-old Poche’s house. She is charged with first-degree murder and faces the death penalty. The other defendant is a man described as King’s drug dealer, Jeffery Marks, who is charged with manslaughter, armed robbery and home invasion.

Poche's body was discovered in a garbage can at his home in December 2016.

Two witnesses provided hearsay statements suggesting Verret was involved, but no physical evidence tied him to the crime scene. Kurowski submitted a report to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office in April 2017 concluding with 99.9% certainty that Poche's DNA had been found on Verret's washing machine. It was the only hard evidence against Verret, but he was promptly arrested for first-degree murder.

Kurowski testified that she issued the April 2017 report “was issued because the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needed a report," adding that "I wouldn't say it was pressure."

But Kurowski also said she was troubled by the results from a swab taken from the knife at Poche's home. It did not contain Poche's DNA, and the quantity of DNA was unusually small, she acknowledged from the witness stand Friday under questioning from Singer.

That prompted Kurowski to request the knife for another test, which yielded a different result. This time the DNA sample matched Poche's profile, according to Kurowski's second report to the Sheriff's Office. But that report was not issued until January 2020.

Still Verret remained locked up through the weekend after the June 5 hearing, which was to determine the admissibility of evidence.

Kurowski agreed with Singer that she could no longer be certain that Poche's DNA had been found on Verret's washing machine, but she refused to admit error.

"I feel confident in that work," she said.