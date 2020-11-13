City officials in Broussard have OK’d spending $2.4 million on the first phase of the city’s downtown redevelopment plan.
The city council approved an ordinance for the funding to spent for the stretch of Main Street from South Bernard Road to Clara Street. It will include drainage improvements along with an entry gateway structure and welcome signage, a 10-foot-wide concrete walking and biking path.
It will also feature benches, trash receptacles, new lighting, bicycle stations, commemorative markers and other signage, ornamental trees and landscape beds.
The project is currently in the engineering phase with construction set to begin early next year.
“I want to thank the City Council for their approval and funding of the first phase of this landmark revitalization project for downtown Broussard,” Mayor Ray Bourque said. “This is the first step to not only complete much-needed infrastructure improvements but also to create something that will be beautiful and of economic benefit for our city -- a legacy that will benefit generations to come.”
The project was the result of the public charette held last year when city officials teamed with the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the B&A Planning Group to coordinate the charette to develop a master plan for the city.
The process included sessions public officials, consultants, stakeholders, landowners, and the public to produce a vision for development. Duplantis Design Group presented its preliminary plan for Phase 1 to the council at an Oct. 27 meeting.
City officials unveiled the master plan earlier this year that identifies six regions with five gateways to set a foundation for future growth along Main Street, including the downtown, in town/Sacred Heart Church, East Gateway/Suburban Edge, Parkway Transition, Downtown Eats and West Gateway/Bernard Road
All of the sections would have common elements, including 10-foot multi-use paths for pedestrians and bicyclists, two 11-foot lanes for vehicle traffic, consistent banners and lighting elements, shade provisions and drainage standards.
Developing Clifton Guidry will build Parc des Aimee, a retail development at 403 E. Main St. with a planned courtyard and gazebo, and The Sax Condominiums at 70 E. Main St.