Louisiana ranks as one of the worst states of the country in meeting the needs of essential caregivers, with the nation's lowest average hourly pay of $10.60, a recent Asbestos study showed.
And the future perspective does not look good either. Louisiana has one of the lowest projected 2028 job totals, too, at 10,500, as the ongoing U.S staff shortages in caregivers continue, forcing families across the state to find alternative assistance options.
“Steadily growing demand, consistently low pay, and inadequate supply numbers have created the current caregiver shortage occurring across the country,” wrote Sean Marchese, a registered nurse and a medical writer who authored the Asbestos report. “A multitude of factors have led us to this point.”
COVID-19 took a heavy toll on the nursing home residents and staff. The report ‘Lost on the Frontline,’ a collaborative project by the Kaiser Health News and The Guardian, counted 3,607 US healthcare worker certified deaths as of April 2021. Of those, 77 lost their lives in Louisiana.
A combination of factors, including the lack of funding to caregivers and the increasing number of people in need of long-term care, is strangling communities across the country, including Louisiana. Families are forced to pay more money for fewer services, while caregivers are paid less to serve a larger population.
And as the Bob Dean’s facilities scandal reported by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune showed, caregivers sometimes have to work in squalid environments that do not guarantee qualified assistance to the nursing home population.
The Acadiana families are on the frontline, too.
A 2020 Genworth survey found that In-Home Care costs an average of $36,608 per person for homemaker services and $38,324 for home health hide. Adult Day Health Care costs an average of $13,000, and the cost for choosing assisted living facilities can be more than $46,200 a year, according to the 2020 survey. A private room in a nursing home facility is far more expensive than any other solution, an average cost of $70,565 per person.
In 2019, the median household income for Lafayette Parish was $51,264.
“With 61% of family caregivers also working, the juggling required to manage a loved one’s care takes a lot of energy and focus. Of those surveyed, 26% report having difficulty coordinating care in an effort to ease their burden,” Marchese said in his Asbestos study, noting that one in five Americans had to provide care to an adult or child with special needs by themselves without being paid.
Every day for the next nine years, 10,000 Baby Boomers will turn 65-year-old, and seven out of the ten people will require long-term care in their lifetime, a trend that Marchese in the report called 'The Silver Tsunami.'
“This demographic group grew rapidly, exploding from 41 million people in 2011 to 71 million in 2019,” he stated. “The U.S. Census Bureau estimates this number will keep rising, projecting it will reach 82 million by 2030. Therefore, by then, the demand for home health care is anticipated to grow by 46% with more than 1 million new home care jobs needing to be filled.”
In his report, Marchese showed that a total of 57,050 people is currently employed as caregivers in Louisiana. The job growth is at 8%, one of the worst in the country. In comparison, bordering Texas attested a 35% job growth with a projected 667,000 number of available jobs by 2028.