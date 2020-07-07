A Lafayette City Court judge and other courthouse employees in the area are in quarantine recovering from coronavirus.

Lafayette City Court Judge Douglas Saloom suffered a mild case that has sidelined him for a week and a half. Six employees in 15th Judicial District Attorney Keith Stutes’ office have also tested positive, along with two employees in the Public Defender’s Office.

Stutes, of the 15th Judicial District, said “a number of other employees” are awaiting test results. They are in quarantine, as are those who tested positive, he said. Stutes would not provide any additional details, including which of the three 15th JDC courthouses the infected employees usually work from.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

About 100 people work in the District Attorney’s Office, Stutes said.

Acadiana weekly coronavirus caseload hits new high for sixth straight day The Acadiana region again set a seven-day record for new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day that record has been set.

The disclosures come as Lafayette and the Acadiana region are enduring a steep increase in cases, making the seven-parish Acadiana region one of Louisiana’s worst hotspots. Acadiana, as defined by the state health department, has set weekly case records on six consecutive days, and Lafayette Parish has recorded more new cases in the last week than in March, April and May combined.

Courthouses are particularly challenging during an infectious disease crisis, since a diverse range of people must access them every day to keep the civil and criminal justice system functioning. The three 15th JDC courthouses — in Lafayette, Vermilion and Acadia parishes — require people entering to wear masks, but judges have not consistently enforced the order.

The 15th JDC arraignment dockets include 400 to 500 people defendants just this week, said Public Defender Paul Marx. Not all of them will show up, but Marx said he still expects his staff to consult in person with hundreds of new clients who are also in contact with other courthouse employees.

“It’s a big concern to know if someone in that courthouse has had it,” Marx said.

Marx said two Vermilion Parish-based Public Defender employees — a lawyer and a secretary — are currently quarantined after testing positive.

Saloom, of Lafayette City Court, said Tuesday that he tested positive on June 27 after experiencing a runny nose and fever. He said he immediately contacted lawyers and others he may have exposed at the courthouse, which did not close.

The onset of symptoms and subsequent test occurred on a weekend, when Saloom was away from the courthouse, he said.

“I have absolutely no idea where I ran into it,” Saloom said. “It would be a lot easier if I knew exactly where I was when I contracted the problem, but I don’t. That’s probably the nature of the virus. Most people have limited idea where they got it.”

As Teurlings brothers fight coronavirus, community connects family to plasma donors An Acadiana family that pleaded for plasma donations over the holiday weekend has found matches that could help two teenagers recover from the…

The City Court staff of about three dozen employees were tested, and one other employee is currently quarantined. Saloom would not say if that person tested positive.

Saloom, one of two city court judges, said the courthouse did not close because there “was really no exposure to the general public.”

The deputy city court administrator, Kelly Mouisset, said public areas of the courthouse are sanitized several times daily and that benches are marked off every six feet to ensure social distancing. Masks are required for entry.

Saloom said he’s feeling ready to return to work, but he will not do so until he tests negative and gets his doctor’s approval.

“I have no issues at this point. It’s just riding out the quarantine,” Saloom said.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on June 19 that four correctional officers and one inmate tested positive. A Sheriff’s Office spokesman said at the time he would respond to a question concerning the total number of infected employees, but he did not.

The Sheriff’s Office did not respond to an additional query on Tuesday.