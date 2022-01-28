Mark Wiltz resigned from the Bayou Vermilion District board on Jan. 12, the day after The Acadiana Advocate published a story questioning whether he meets the residency requirement to serve on the volunteer board.
Markaylen "Mark" T. Wiltz was appointed to the Bayou Vermilion District board by the Lafayette City Council onAug. 4, 2020. At the time, his resumé listed his address in Youngsville. But since then Wiltz accepted a job working in the Washington, D.C., office of Louisiana Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy.
Louisiana legislation that created the Bayou Vermilion District states the nine board members "shall be citizens of the United States residing within the limits of the district during their term of office." The limits of the district are defined as Lafayette Parish.
The BVD board oversees operations of the living history museum Vermilionville as well as Vermilion River cleanup operations. A parish-wide property tax helps fund the BVD.
Neither Wiltz nor board President David Eaton nor interim CEO Kim Fournet returned requests for comment before the story was published Jan. 11. The Acadiana Advocate made five attempts since then to contact Eaton and Fournet and once to contact Wiltz over his status on the board. They never replied.
Asked following the BVD board meeting Wednesday whether Wiltz had resigned, Eaton repeatedly said he would send an email that evening. He didn't. Nor did he respond to multiple queries Thursday.
In response to a public records request sent Thursday afternoon to Eaton and Fournet for a "copy of any letter, memo, email or other correspondence from BVD board member Mark Wiltz in which he indicates he is or is not resigning from the board," Fournet emailed a copy of an undated letter of resignation from Wiltz on Friday. Questioned about the date, she said the letter did not contain a date but arrived in her inbox overnight.
Reminded that per the Louisiana Public Records Act the original email containing his resignation is public record, Fournet forwarded on Friday afternoon an email from Wiltz to Eaton dated 11:47 a.m Jan. 12 in which Wiltz announced his resignation from the board.
The resignation of Wiltz leaves three of the nine BVD board seats vacant. Claire Darby and Hiram "Doc" McConnell resigned from the board in December and haven't been replaced. Jason Sullivan resigned in the last quarter of 2021 and was replaced by Glynn Shelly Maturin II.
Wiltz and Eaton are associated with Citizens for a New Louisiana. Described by Executive Director Michael Lunsford as a government watchdog group, Lunsford and associates run a website and social media accounts used to promote Republican and conservative ideals and attack non-Republican candidates or those it dubs Republican in name only.
The group targeted the BVD, specifically Vermilionville, after staff penned a statement denouncing systemic racism following the May 2020 death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Four board members resigned in protest and were replaced in part by appointees backed by Lunsford and the Citizens group. They forced the resignation in December of CEO David Cheramie.