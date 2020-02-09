Kevin "Iron Man" Miller isn't your everyday bodybuilder.
The 40-year-old Lafayette resident gets his nickname from his custom prosthetic leg decorated for the Marvel superhero.
Miller recently decided 2020 would be the year he would become a professional bodybuilder, perhaps among the first American bodybuilders with a prosthetic leg.
He placed ninth in the welterweight category at the NPC USA National Championships last summer, and he's placed first at Louisiana competitions.
Miller started bodybuilding at the age of 19 and competed in his first show at 20. But his hobby was cut short.
When he was 22, Miller suffered injuries in a car crash that resulted in his right leg being amputated just below the knee. He had more than a dozen surgeries and battled pain and infection in the two years that followed, so he opted to have another surgery to amputate his leg just above the knee.
The new prosthetic came with the hope that Miller might one day be able to live an active lifestyle again, but he never expected to return to bodybuilding competitions.
"It took me from 2002 to 2015 to develop the mental and physical strength as an amputee to push myself mentally and physically to that level of competition," Miller said. "Although I never stopped working out, right? There may have been times from injuries that I had to lay off for months at a time, but I never stopped."
Now that he's collected first-place titles against able-bodied competitors in Louisiana, Miller has his eye on winning a first-place prize nationally.
He left his jobs in the banking and rehabilitation industries to work solely as a personal trainer and focus on diet and exercise needed to become a professional bodybuilder.
That could lead to the sponsorships and interest necessary to become a professional bodybuilder.
