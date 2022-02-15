Nearly 10 years after Brandon Scott Lavergne admitted he killed 22-year-old Lafayette resident Mickey Schunick, he continues to ask the courts to reconsider his conviction and sentence
The Louisiana Supreme Court, in a ruling dated Feb. 15, denied his latest attempt for post-conviction relief. The Third Circuit Court of Appeal in November also denied the request for an appeal.
Lavergne, 44, is serving two life sentences at the Louisiana State Penitentiary for the murders of Schunick and Lisa Pate.
He accepted a plea deal in 2012 that took the death penalty off the table in connection with the deaths of Shunick, a 22-year-old University of Louisiana at Lafayette student who disappeared in the early morning hours of May 19, 2012, while riding her bike near Blackham Coliseum, and the earlier death of Pate of Lafayette Parish.
Lavergne's latest attempts at post-conviction relief were rejected by the appeal court. In November, he sought a supervisory writ asking the appeal court to review a ruling by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Michelle Breaux denying his appeal for being filed too late.
Among other claims, Lavergne alleged a new supreme court ruling allows him to argue his attorneys provided ineffective representation at sentencing. He also alleges he received an illegal sentence, that his plea agreement is illegal, that the trial court erred in not issuing written reasons for ruling and that the trial court violated state law by ignoring a motion to recuse.
The appeal court noted it cannot address the first two allegations because Lavergne did not raise them with the local court. Regarding the plea deal, the appeal court said because he entered a bargained-for sentence he is not allowed to challenge his sentence.
In addition, the court wrote, his claims of an illegal plea deal and illegal senteece are "repetitive and untimely without a valid exception."
The appeal court also declined to consider his final claim about an ignored motion to recuse because there is no indication the argument was properly filed with the trial court.
In December, the same appeal court denied Lavergne's request for review of a supplemental application for post-conviction relief, noting he it was well past the 2014 deadline to file an appeal and the court found nothing wrong with the lower court's one word denial of his request for relief.
In June 2019, a federal appeal court ruled that Lavergne could not appeal his conviction and sentence because he failed to show he was denied a constitutional right.
Schunick's disappearance in May 2012 sparked a large community search for weeks afterwards. Police arrested Lavergne on July 5 and he pleaded guilty Aug. 17, 2012, after leading police to her remains.
Pate went missing in June 1999. Her body was found in September 1999 in the Church Point area, where Lavergne had been living.