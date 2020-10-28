Nearly 1 million of Louisiana's 3 million registered voters cast early ballots in the presidential election as the extended early voting period came to an end Tuesday night.
The Louisiana Secretary of State, in a news release, called the turnout record-breaking.
"A pandemic or two hurricanes did not prevent nearly one million Louisianians from exercising their right to vote during early voting,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said. “Louisiana voters are energized and eager to make their voices heard in critical elections from the presidency down to local races. It is my strong desire to see 2020 set the record for Louisiana’s highest turnout.”
The early votes will be counted Election Day, Nov. 3.
The Louisiana Secretary of State Office is reporting 964,181 people, 31.6% of the state's registered voters, cast early ballots through Tuesday.
Twenty-six percent of early votes in the state were cast in person and 5% voted by mail. Sixty-nine percent of the eligible voters in Louisiana have not yet voted.
In Lafayette Parish, 30% of registered voters, 47,799 people, cast early ballots as of Tuesday evening. Elsewhere in Acadiana, at least 30% of registered voters in Iberia, Jeff Davis, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes voted early.
Between 22% and 27% of registered voters in Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry and Vermilion parishes voted early.
Early voting in Lafayette Parish was up 252% compared with early voting turnout for the 2016 presidential election, when 18,913 people voted, according to the Secretary of State Office. In-person voting in Lafayette Parish was up 245% compared with 2016. This year, 40,318 people voted early in person compared with 16,487 in 2016.
Voters registered Republican edged out Democrats in early voting in Lafayette Parish. Forty-two percent or 20,128 of early voters are Republicans compared with 18,043 or 38% who are Democrats and 9,628 or 20% registered as other party affiliations.
Thirty-five percent of voters registered as Democrats voted early compared with 32% of registered Republicans and 22% of those registered as other parties.