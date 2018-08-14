ACA.pope002.072718
Buy Now

Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope makes a gesture, meaning peace or victory, as he arrives for a pre-trial motions hearing Thursday, July 26, 2018, at the Lafayette Parish Courthouse in Lafayette, La.

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope should not have been given a jail sentence for failing to follow a judge's orders about community service, an appeals court has ruled.

In February, 15th Judicial District Judge Jules Edwards revoked Pope's probation and ordered him to serve the remaining seven days of a 30-day sentence for contempt of court in the Independent Weekly's suit against him, KATC-TV reported.

Pope was released while he appealed Edwards' ruling. On Thursday, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal said Edwards made a mistake because community service wasn't a condition of Pope's probation.

Click here for the full KATC-TV report.

View comments