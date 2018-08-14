Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope should not have been given a jail sentence for failing to follow a judge's orders about community service, an appeals court has ruled.
In February, 15th Judicial District Judge Jules Edwards revoked Pope's probation and ordered him to serve the remaining seven days of a 30-day sentence for contempt of court in the Independent Weekly's suit against him, KATC-TV reported.
Pope was released while he appealed Edwards' ruling. On Thursday, the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal said Edwards made a mistake because community service wasn't a condition of Pope's probation.
