The "Drag Queen Story Time" event sponsored by the Lafayette Public Library will no longer be held at the South Louisiana Community College campus. It is now uncertain if the event, scheduled for Oct. 6, will move forward.
The college, while commending the library's initiative, said in a release that it could not host the event because of security concerns. Law enforcement recently informed college officials of plans for large protests, beyond their capacity to manage, according to a release.
The library recently announced it was moving the controversial event to the college campus because of “anticipated overflow crowd and resulting safety concerns.”
The college says its maximum capacity for the event is 300 people, and that more than 1600 individuals have signed petitions about the event.
State policy forbids the college from expanding its security force for the event, since the college might incur costs as a result, according to the release.
