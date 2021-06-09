Two Lafayette City Council members found a way around Mayor-President Josh Guillory and a vote of fellow council members to proclaim June as gay Pride Month.
An agenda item for Tuesday's City Council meeting includes a proclamation by council members Glenn Lazard and Pat Lewis declaring the month Pride Month, a recognition granted in communities across the country for the LGBTQ+ community.
Lewis said Wednesday a vote of the council is not needed because the document is a proclamation by the two council members. A proclamation has no legal authority behind it.
"It's not a proclamation being issued by the 'Lafayette City Council' or 'LCG,'" Lazard said.
Other council members, he said, have the opportunity to weigh in either in support or opposition during Tuesday's meeting.
The proclamation, Lazard said, "is simply recognizing a group of people that have suffered discrimination and are not being accepted by the mainstream community, even in this day and age."
Lewis shared similar sentiments. "We want to recognize all citizens of Lafayette Parish," he said. "They've been asking for some time."
Guillory has refused to recognize Pride Month for the second year, despite requests from the LGBTQ+ community. Leaders of PFLAG Lafayette, a group for LGBTQ+ residents and supporters, said last week they were taking the matter to the City Council, seeking a resolution. A resolution would require approval from at least three of the five council members.
City Council Chairperson Liz Hebert said Wednesday any council member is allowed to put anything on the meeting agenda.
"I've been holding in tears all day," PFLAG President Matthew Humphrey said Wednesday evening. "It's a very emotional day."
The proclamation, he said, is largely a symbolic gesture of inclusion. Work remains to be done to change hearts and minds, he said.
"None of this is about us, the adults, or even the proclamation," Humphrey said. "This to me is a symbol of inclusion for the younger kids in the LGBTQ community who are coming out and afraid of fully embracing who they are."
On June 18, 2019, the former nine-member City-Parish Council fell one vote short of passing a resolution of support for Pride Month after then-Mayor-President Joel Robideaux refused to sign a proclamation.
Three of the City-Parish Council members now serve on the City Council. Hebert voted for the resolution in 2019. City Council members Nanette Cook and Lewis were absent from that meeting.