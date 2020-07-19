A family of seven was displaced and a home damaged after a fire in Lafayette Saturday afternoon, KATC reported.

Lafayette firefighters responded to an emergency call of a vehicle on fire in the 600 block of North Washington Street just after 4:30 p.m., according to a spokesman for the department.

Firefighters found the vehicle under a carport and engulfed in flames, the heat from which ignited the carport and interior of the home. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, but the vehicle and the home sustained heavy fire damage.

Three adults and four children were safety able to get out of the home, but the family lost everything in the fire. The American Red Cross was notified to offer assistance.

A firefighter sustained a minor leg injury and was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

